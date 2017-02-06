

DGAP-News: PANTALEON Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





PANTALEON Entertainment AG: PANTAFLIX now Released as Android App





06.02.2017 / 07:56







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







PANTALEON Entertainment AG: PANTAFLIX now Released as Android App





- pantaflix.com reach extended by several billion users & devices



- Android is leading smartphone OS with 88 % market share



- Apps for Smart TVs and other devices in pipeline





Berlin, February 6, 2017 - pantaflix.com, the innovative Video-on-Demand (VoD) platform launched by PANTALEON Entertainment AG (XETRA: PAL, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7), today announced the worldwide roll-out of its Android app as planned.



Android is an operating system (OS) and software platform for mobile devices like smartphones, media players, netbooks and tablet computers. With a global record market share of 88 percent in the third quarter of 2016, Android is the world"s leading OS for mobile delivery devices. Especially in the emerging markets, which are key for pantaflix.com with their disproportionally young, mobile-content-friendly target audiences, the market share is even higher. In future PANTAFLIX core markets like India with its 1.3 billion inhabitants, for example, Android has a market share of 97 percent. Together with the iOS app, which was launched in December 2016 , pantaflix.com is now available on over 95 percent of Smartphones worldwide. The launch of the Android app comes well before the planned start date, which was announced for mid-February 2017.



"The successful launch of the Android app is the biggest step towards global availability on mobile devices," say PANTALEON Entertainment CEO Dan Maag. "We"re now available on several billion smartphones and tablets worldwide, and are right on schedule with our global roll-out, which has far exceeded our expectations so far."



The pantaflix app is available immediately on android.pantaflix.com in the Google Play Store free of charge.





About pantaflix.com:

www.pantaflix.com is an innovative and cloud-based Video-on-Demand (VoD) platform, which for the first time enables filmmakers and rights owners to market their productions to a worldwide audience with just a few clicks. pantaflix.com offers immediate market access reducing the stages of the exploitation chain. 75 percent of sales go straight to the producer, 25 percent to pantaflix.com. Thus, producers receive up to 7.5 times as much revenue as from traditional platforms. The worldwide sales of VoD services amounted to 11.2 billion euros in 2015. By the year 2020 they are expected to double, as the movie watching habits of the consumer are changing sustainably - away from linear television to flexible VoD services, i.e. to digital devices such as smartphones and tablet PC"s. Through its innovative approach pantaflix.com has positioned itself for an above-average growth in this market.



About PANTALEON Entertainment AG:



PANTALEON Entertainment AG is one of the fastest growing media companies in Europe. The group, as a leading producer of feature films with world-class distribution partners such as Warner Bros. and Amazon Prime, developed high growth dynamics from the start. The financial success of the content division paid in for the formation of the disruptive video-on-demand (VoD) game changer pantaflix.com, a 100% daughter of PANTALEON that just recently initiated its global rollout. For more information: www.pantaleonentertainment.com and www.pantaflix.com



Contact:



PANTALEON Entertainment AG



Katharinenstrasse 4



D-61476 Kronberg im Taunus



Tel.:+49 6173 3945095



Fax: +49 6173 3945097



E-Mail: ir@pantaleongroup.com



Contact Investor Relations:



CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH



Susan Hoffmeister



Freihamer Strasse 2



D-82166 Gräfelfing/Munich



Tel.:+49 89 89827227



E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.com

























06.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



