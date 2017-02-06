DGAP-News: PANTALEON Entertainment AG: PANTAFLIX now Released as Android App
2017. február 06., hétfő, 07:56
DGAP-News: PANTALEON Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
"The successful launch of the Android app is the biggest step towards global availability on mobile devices," say PANTALEON Entertainment CEO Dan Maag. "We"re now available on several billion smartphones and tablets worldwide, and are right on schedule with our global roll-out, which has far exceeded our expectations so far."
The pantaflix app is available immediately on android.pantaflix.com in the Google Play Store free of charge.
About PANTALEON Entertainment AG:
Contact:
Contact Investor Relations:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PANTALEON Entertainment AG
|Katharinenstr. 4
|61476 Kronberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|06173 - 394 50 95
|Fax:
|06173 - 394 50 97
|E-mail:
|info@pantaleonfilms.com
|Internet:
|www.pantaleonentertainment.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UPJ7
|WKN:
|A12UPJ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
541891 06.02.2017
