BASF SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: February 24, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: February 24, 2017

German: http://www.basf.com/berichte2017

English: http://www.basf.com/reports2017



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: February 24, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: February 24, 2017

German: http://www.basf.com/berichte2017

English: http://www.basf.com/reports2017



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 27, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: July 27, 2017

German: http://bericht.basf.com/2017/q2/de/

English: http://report.basf.com/2017/q2/en/





