BASF SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: April 27, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: April 27, 2017

German: http://bericht.basf.com/2017/q1/de/

English: http://report.basf.com/2017/q1/en/



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: October 24, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: October 24, 2017

German: http://bericht.basf.com/2017/q3/de/

English: http://report.basf.com/2017/q3/en/





