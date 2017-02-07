DGAP-AFR: BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


06.02.2017 / 14:10


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


BASF SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: April 27, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: April 27, 2017
German: http://bericht.basf.com/2017/q1/de/
English: http://report.basf.com/2017/q1/en/

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: October 24, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: October 24, 2017
German: http://bericht.basf.com/2017/q3/de/
English: http://report.basf.com/2017/q3/en/













Language: English
Company: BASF SE

Carl-Bosch-Straße 38

67056 Ludwigshafen

Germany
Internet: www.basf.com





 
