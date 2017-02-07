







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





06.02.2017 / 15:33







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Ola

Last name(s):

Källenius



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Amendment

missing details of the acquisition



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Daimler AG





b) LEI

529900R27DL06UVNT076



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007100000





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares due to a Phantom Share Program of a maximum amount of EUR 114,130.05

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

not numberable





not numberable







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-06; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue







