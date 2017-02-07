DGAP-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Share Buyback





06-Feb-2017 / 17:45 CET/CEST





GEA announces share buyback program



Düsseldorf, February 6, 2017 - Today, making use of the authorization to

acquire and use treasury stock granted by the Annual General Meeting on

April 16, 2015, the Executive Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft decided

with the consent of the Supervisory Board, that the Company shall purchase

own shares in an aggregate value of up to EUR 450 mn (not including

ancillary acquisition costs) on the stock exchange during the period from

March 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018. Based on the current share price

(EUR 38.16; XETRA closing price on February 3, 2017) this would correspond

to up to 11,792,452 shares or 6.13% of the Company"s registered share

capital.



The shares shall be repurchased for the purpose of cancellation.



Further details of the share buyback will be announced separately before

its start.



Contact:



GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft



Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1492



Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087



gea.com





