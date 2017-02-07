DGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA announces share buyback program

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA announces share buyback program


GEA announces share buyback program

Düsseldorf, February 6, 2017 - Today, making use of the authorization to
acquire and use treasury stock granted by the Annual General Meeting on
April 16, 2015, the Executive Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft decided
with the consent of the Supervisory Board, that the Company shall purchase
own shares in an aggregate value of up to EUR 450 mn (not including
ancillary acquisition costs) on the stock exchange during the period from
March 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018. Based on the current share price
(EUR 38.16; XETRA closing price on February 3, 2017) this would correspond
to up to 11,792,452 shares or 6.13% of the Company"s registered share
capital.

The shares shall be repurchased for the purpose of cancellation.

Further details of the share buyback will be announced separately before
its start.


Contact:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1492

Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087

gea.com








Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 9136-31087
E-mail: ir@gea.com
Internet: www.gea.com
ISIN: DE0006602006
WKN: 660200
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
