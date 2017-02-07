DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Börse AG: RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE MERGER BETWEEN DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG AND LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC - Formal remedy submission to the European Commission
2017. február 07., kedd, 00:32
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO
Deutsche Börse AG: RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE MERGER BETWEEN DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Further to the announcements by Deutsche Börse AG ("DBAG") of 28 September
Following today"s expiry of the time limit for the submission of remedy
DISCLAIMER
The HLDCO123 PLC shares have not been and will not be registered under the
To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulation, and in
This announcement contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be,
Contact:
Grit Beecken
E-mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 211 - 0
|E-mail:
|ir@deutsche-boerse.com
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005810055, DE000A2AA253, DE000A1RE1W1, DE000A1R1BC6, DE000A161W62, DE000A1684V3
|WKN:
|581005, A2AA25, A1RE1W, A1R1BC, A161W6, A1684V
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
542193 07-Feb-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]