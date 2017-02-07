

Deutsche Börse AG: RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE MERGER BETWEEN DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG AND LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC - Formal remedy submission to the European Commission





07-Feb-2017





Deutsche Börse AG: RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE MERGER BETWEEN DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

AND LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC - Formal remedy submission to the

European Commission

Further to the announcements by Deutsche Börse AG ("DBAG") of 28 September

2016 and 3 January 2017, the relevant bodies of DBAG and London Stock

Exchange Group plc ("LSEG") have today decided to formally submit the

divestment of LCH.Clearnet SA by LCH.Clearnet Group Limited as a remedy to

the European Commission in order to address anti-trust concerns raised by

the European Commission in relation to the merger of DBAG and LSEG.

Following today"s expiry of the time limit for the submission of remedy

proposals under the EU Merger Regulation, the European Commission will

consult market participants on the remedy proposed by DBAG and LSEG

(so-called market test).

