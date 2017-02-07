DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Börse AG: RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE MERGER BETWEEN DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG AND LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC - Formal remedy submission to the European Commission

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions


Deutsche Börse AG: RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE MERGER BETWEEN DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG AND LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC - Formal remedy submission to the European Commission


07-Feb-2017 / 00:32 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Börse AG: RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE MERGER BETWEEN DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
AND LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC - Formal remedy submission to the
European Commission

Further to the announcements by Deutsche Börse AG ("DBAG") of 28 September
2016 and 3 January 2017, the relevant bodies of DBAG and London Stock
Exchange Group plc ("LSEG") have today decided to formally submit the
divestment of LCH.Clearnet SA by LCH.Clearnet Group Limited as a remedy to
the European Commission in order to address anti-trust concerns raised by
the European Commission in relation to the merger of DBAG and LSEG.

Following today"s expiry of the time limit for the submission of remedy
proposals under the EU Merger Regulation, the European Commission will
consult market participants on the remedy proposed by DBAG and LSEG
(so-called market test).

Contact:

Grit Beecken

Group Communications

Deutsche Börse AG

Phone: +352 2 43 3 23 75

E-mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com








Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 211 - 0
E-mail: ir@deutsche-boerse.com
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com
ISIN: DE0005810055, DE000A2AA253, DE000A1RE1W1, DE000A1R1BC6, DE000A161W62, DE000A1684V3
WKN: 581005, A2AA25, A1RE1W, A1R1BC, A161W6, A1684V
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
