DGAP-Adhoc: Grammer with the best earnings in its history
2017. február 07., kedd, 11:45
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grammer AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of MAR
Grammer with the best earnings in its history
- 19 percent increase in Group revenue to EUR 1.69 billion
- Outlook: further improvement in operating EBIT margin to around 5
- Potential risks for future orders cannot be excluded in the event of a
Amberg, February 7, 2017 - According to preliminary figures, the Grammer
Group revenue last year climbed by 19 percent to EUR 1.69 billion (2015:
Despite the volatile economic and political environment, Grammer expects
Minority shareholder Cascade International Investment GmbH is seeking a
Grammer AG will be publishing its full annual report for 2016 on March 29,
GRAMMER AG
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Grammer AG
|Georg-Grammer-Str. 2
|92224 Amberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9621 66-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9621 66-1000
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@grammer.com
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005895403, DE0005895403
|WKN:
|589540, 589540
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
542347 07-Feb-2017 CET/CEST
