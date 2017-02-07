DGAP-Adhoc: Grammer with the best earnings in its history

2017. február 07., kedd, 11:45





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grammer AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results


Grammer with the best earnings in its history


07-Feb-2017 / 11:45 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of MAR
GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)


Grammer with the best earnings in its history
- 70 percent increase in EBIT to EUR 72 million

- 19 percent increase in Group revenue to EUR 1.69 billion

- Outlook: further improvement in operating EBIT margin to around 5
percent

- Potential risks for future orders cannot be excluded in the event of a
change of control in Grammer AG"s governance bodies


Amberg, February 7, 2017 - According to preliminary figures, the Grammer
Group generated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 72 million
in 2016 (2015: 42.7), the highest figure in its history. This marks an
increase of around 70 percent over the previous year, thus exceeding
expectations significantly. The full-year EBIT margin came to 4.3 percent
(2015: 3.0) and thus also improved significantly by 1.3 percentage points
over the previous year.

Group revenue last year climbed by 19 percent to EUR 1.69 billion (2015:
1.43). Mainly driven by the Automotive division, which reported a 26
percent increase to EUR 1.27 billion (2015: 1.01). The division
particularly benefited from persistently strong growth in console business,
the successful integration of the Reum Group and its outstanding
international position. Revenue was also up in the Seating Systems
division, rising by 3 percent to roughly EUR 473 million (2015: 458) in
contrast to the previous year and despite the still challenging market
conditions particularly in Brazil, China and the United States.

Despite the volatile economic and political environment, Grammer expects
further business growth this year, accompanied by moderately higher
revenue. The operating EBIT margin is expected to come to around 5 percent,
thus confirming the positive trend.

Minority shareholder Cascade International Investment GmbH is seeking a
change of control in Grammer AG"s currently independent governance bodies
which could result in noticeable strain on customer relations. In this case
the company cannot exclude the possibility of potential risks to future
customer orders.

Grammer AG will be publishing its full annual report for 2016 on March 29,
2017.

GRAMMER AG

The Executive Board


Contact:

GRAMMER AG

Ralf Hoppe

Phone: 0049 9621 66 2200

investor-relations@grammer.com








07-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de



























Language: English
Company: Grammer AG

Georg-Grammer-Str. 2

92224 Amberg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9621 66-0
Fax: +49 (0)9621 66-1000
E-mail: investor-relations@grammer.com
Internet: www.grammer.com
ISIN: DE0005895403, DE0005895403
WKN: 589540, 589540
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service


542347  07-Feb-2017 CET/CEST






img
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum