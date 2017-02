DGAP-Ad-hoc: EWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





EWE Aktiengesellschaft: Presidential Committee of the Supervisory Board recommends the dismissal of the Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect





07-Feb-2017 / 15:52 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





EWE Aktiengesellschaft: Presidential Committee of the Supervisory Board

recommends the dismissal of the Chief Executive Officer with immediate

effect



Oldenburg, 07.02.2017



Following a resolution adopted today the Presidential Committee of the

Supervisory Board recommended to the Supervisory Board to revoke the

appointment of Mr. Matthias Brückmann as Chief Executive Officer and member

of the Board of Management of the Company with immediate effect. Mr.

Brückmann is taking a leave of absence from his position until the meeting

of the Supervisory Board of the Company.





07-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de