

Hapag-Lloyd AG





Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd successfully places Additional Notes





07.02.2017







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hapag-Lloyd successfully places Additional Notes



Volume upsizing of Additional Notes to EUR 200 million / Emission price of 102.375% / Proceeds will be used for partial redemption of existing 2018 Euro Notes



Hapag-Lloyd AG has successfully placed Additional Notes and was able to upsize the volume from the originally announced EUR 150 million to EUR 200 million due to high demand. The Additional Notes are issued under the indenture dated 1 February 2017 with a maturity of five years and a coupon of 6.75%. The emission price was 102.375% leading to a yield to maturity of 6.19%. The proceeds from the sale of the Additional Notes will be used to redeem a portion of Hapag-Lloyd"s existing 7.75% Senior Euro Notes due 2018.



"After successfully refinancing our US dollar bond due in autumn to a significantly lower coupon, with the completion of a bond tap offering, we have now taken advantage of the favorable market environment to also optimize the maturity profile of our other existing bonds," said Nicolás Burr, Chief Financial Officer of Hapag-Lloyd.



The Additional Notes will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.



About Hapag-Lloyd



With a fleet of 166 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 953,000 TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world"s leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 9,400 employees at 366 sites in 121 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 1.5 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 125 liner services worldwide ensure fast, reliable connections between all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Latin America and Intra-America trades.







