DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd successfully places Additional Notes
2017. február 07., kedd, 16:08
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Hapag-Lloyd successfully places Additional Notes
Volume upsizing of Additional Notes to EUR 200 million / Emission price of 102.375% / Proceeds will be used for partial redemption of existing 2018 Euro Notes
Hapag-Lloyd AG has successfully placed Additional Notes and was able to upsize the volume from the originally announced EUR 150 million to EUR 200 million due to high demand. The Additional Notes are issued under the indenture dated 1 February 2017 with a maturity of five years and a coupon of 6.75%. The emission price was 102.375% leading to a yield to maturity of 6.19%. The proceeds from the sale of the Additional Notes will be used to redeem a portion of Hapag-Lloyd"s existing 7.75% Senior Euro Notes due 2018.
"After successfully refinancing our US dollar bond due in autumn to a significantly lower coupon, with the completion of a bond tap offering, we have now taken advantage of the favorable market environment to also optimize the maturity profile of our other existing bonds," said Nicolás Burr, Chief Financial Officer of Hapag-Lloyd.
The Additional Notes will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
About Hapag-Lloyd
542475 07.02.2017
