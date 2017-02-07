DGAP-Adhoc: AlzChem AG postpones planned IPO

Trostberg, February 7, 2017 - AlzChem AG (together with its subsidiaries
hereinafter "AlzChem"), together with the existing shareholders, decided
today to postpone the planned Initial Public Offering of AlzChem AG.

The start of trading for the shares of AlzChem AG in the Regulated Market
(Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was planned for this
Friday, February 10, 2017. To finance further growth, AlzChem will now make
use of alternative financing possibilities. The Company and its existing
shareholders will examine the option of an IPO at a later date.


About AlzChem AG

AlzChem AG, located in Trostberg, Bavaria, is a vertically integrated
manufacturer of various chemical products based on the NCN chain. These are
products with typical nitrogen-carbon-nitrogen bonding, which are used in a
variety of industries. The company has a leading market position in
selected niche markets, including the markets for feed additives and food
supplements. The strategic focus of growth and the focus of the extensive
research and development lie on the business segment Specialty Chemicals.
The joint production and the brand portfolio protect AlzChem from potential
market entries. The company has 1,480 employees at four sites in Germany
and three others abroad.


Investor Relations Contact

cometis AG

Henryk Deter / Maximilian Breuer

Phone: +49 (0)611 - 205855-22

Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66

Email: breuer@cometis.de


Disclaimer

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly
or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia.
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to
buy or subscribe securities in the United States or Germany or any other
jurisdiction. The shares in AlzChem AG (the "Shares") may not be offered or
sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S.
persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act
of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")) absent registration or an
exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The Shares have not
been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. No offer or sale
of securities is being made to the public outside Germany or Luxembourg.
The offers in Germany and Luxembourg will be made exclusively by means of
and on the basis of a prospectus published and available free of charge at
www.alzchem.com.

This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i)
persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals
falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000
(Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (iii) high
net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be
communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such
persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities
are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe
for, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only
with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not
act or rely on this document or any of its contents.








Language: English
Company: AlzChem AG

Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32

83308 Trostberg

Germany
E-mail: info@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A1MBDZ0
WKN: A1MBDZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)


Notierung vorgesehen: Regulierter Markt Frankfurt (Prime Standard)



 
