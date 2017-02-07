

AlzChem AG postpones planned IPO





07-Feb-2017 / 17:56 CET/CEST





Publication of insider information pursuant to article 17 MAR



AlzChem AG postpones planned IPO

Trostberg, February 7, 2017 - AlzChem AG (together with its subsidiaries

hereinafter "AlzChem"), together with the existing shareholders, decided

today to postpone the planned Initial Public Offering of AlzChem AG.

The start of trading for the shares of AlzChem AG in the Regulated Market

(Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was planned for this

Friday, February 10, 2017. To finance further growth, AlzChem will now make

use of alternative financing possibilities. The Company and its existing

shareholders will examine the option of an IPO at a later date.



About AlzChem AG

AlzChem AG, located in Trostberg, Bavaria, is a vertically integrated

manufacturer of various chemical products based on the NCN chain. These are

products with typical nitrogen-carbon-nitrogen bonding, which are used in a

variety of industries. The company has a leading market position in

selected niche markets, including the markets for feed additives and food

supplements. The strategic focus of growth and the focus of the extensive

research and development lie on the business segment Specialty Chemicals.

The joint production and the brand portfolio protect AlzChem from potential

market entries. The company has 1,480 employees at four sites in Germany

and three others abroad.



Investor Relations Contact

cometis AG



Henryk Deter / Maximilian Breuer



Phone: +49 (0)611 - 205855-22



Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66



Email: breuer@cometis.de



Disclaimer

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly

or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia.

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to

buy or subscribe securities in the United States or Germany or any other

jurisdiction. The shares in AlzChem AG (the "Shares") may not be offered or

sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S.

persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act

of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")) absent registration or an

exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The Shares have not

been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. No offer or sale

of securities is being made to the public outside Germany or Luxembourg.

The offers in Germany and Luxembourg will be made exclusively by means of

and on the basis of a prospectus published and available free of charge at

www.alzchem.com.

This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i)

persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals

falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000

(Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (iii) high

net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be

communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such

persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities

are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe

for, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only

with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not

act or rely on this document or any of its contents.















