Airbus Group SE: Marwan Lahoud to leave Airbus

Airbus Group SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel


Airbus Group SE: Marwan Lahoud to leave Airbus


07-Feb-2017


Ad-hoc release, 7 February 2017

Marwan Lahoud to leave Airbus

With the upcoming end of his mandate as a Member of the Group Executive
Committee (GEC), Marwan Lahoud, 50, will leave his current position as Head
of International, Strategy and Public Affairs of Airbus (stock exchange
symbol: AIR) effective end of February. Lahoud has been a Member of the GEC
for ten years and served the company in different roles over 20 years.

As Head of M&A at Aerospatiale Matra, he was a key player at the creation
of EADS in 1999/ 2000 and contributed to the integration of Airbus in 2001,
he successfully piloted MBDA for five years before taking over Strategy,
Marketing and M&A which recently became International, Strategy and Public
Affairs.

"During so many remarkable years in the company I"ve had the privilege to
work alongside and together with outstanding leadership teams and I thank
Tom Enders and the Board for entrusting and supporting me during all those
years," said Marwan Lahoud. "Looking back, the teams and the many
remarkable individuals that I had the honour to lead or work with inside
and outside of our company will always remain my finest and strongest
memory. Naturally, I take pride seeing the fruit of our work and what we
have achieved. It ranges from my contribution to the creation of this great
company on the eve of the 21st century to revolutionising our corporate
structure in 2013, the change of strategy and its implementation through
the large number of significant M&A projects we completed. With the
creation of one single Airbus, we finally accomplished the ultimate merger.
Now, it"s time for me to move on and I am now looking forward to embracing
new challenges."

"Marwan has been a key player in the top management of our company ever
since its creation back in 2000," Airbus CEO Tom Enders commented. "Over
all these years he contributed very significantly to the formation,
strategy and international development of our Group. Marwan was also
instrumental for the integration of the Group and the development of our
corporate structure over the last five years. I wish him much success in
the future."

Marwan Lahoud"s succession will be subject to further notice.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In
2015, it generated revenues of EUR64.5 billion and employed a workforce of
around 136,600. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger
airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader
providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as
Europe"s number one space enterprise and the world"s second largest space
business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and
military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.


Media contacts

Martin Agüera

+49 89 607 34735

Matthieu Duvelleroy

+33 629 431 564

Jacques Rocca

07-Feb-2017
Language: English
Company: Airbus Group SE

P.O. Box 32008

2303 DA Leiden

Netherlands
Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002
Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481
Internet: www.airbusgroup.com
ISIN: NL0000235190
WKN: 938914
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
