DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus Group SE: Marwan Lahoud to leave Airbus
2017. február 07., kedd, 20:30
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus Group SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Ad-hoc release, 7 February 2017
Marwan Lahoud to leave Airbus
With the upcoming end of his mandate as a Member of the Group Executive
As Head of M&A at Aerospatiale Matra, he was a key player at the creation
"During so many remarkable years in the company I"ve had the privilege to
"Marwan has been a key player in the top management of our company ever
Marwan Lahoud"s succession will be subject to further notice.
About Airbus
Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In
Media contacts
Martin Agüera
Matthieu Duvelleroy
Jacques Rocca
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Airbus Group SE
|P.O. Box 32008
|2303 DA Leiden
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|00 800 00 02 2002
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 607 - 26481
|Internet:
|www.airbusgroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000235190
|WKN:
|938914
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
542639 07-Feb-2017 CET/CEST
