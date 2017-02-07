

Ad-hoc release, 7 February 2017

Marwan Lahoud to leave Airbus

With the upcoming end of his mandate as a Member of the Group Executive

Committee (GEC), Marwan Lahoud, 50, will leave his current position as Head

of International, Strategy and Public Affairs of Airbus (stock exchange

symbol: AIR) effective end of February. Lahoud has been a Member of the GEC

for ten years and served the company in different roles over 20 years.

As Head of M&A at Aerospatiale Matra, he was a key player at the creation

of EADS in 1999/ 2000 and contributed to the integration of Airbus in 2001,

he successfully piloted MBDA for five years before taking over Strategy,

Marketing and M&A which recently became International, Strategy and Public

Affairs.

"During so many remarkable years in the company I"ve had the privilege to

work alongside and together with outstanding leadership teams and I thank

Tom Enders and the Board for entrusting and supporting me during all those

years," said Marwan Lahoud. "Looking back, the teams and the many

remarkable individuals that I had the honour to lead or work with inside

and outside of our company will always remain my finest and strongest

memory. Naturally, I take pride seeing the fruit of our work and what we

have achieved. It ranges from my contribution to the creation of this great

company on the eve of the 21st century to revolutionising our corporate

structure in 2013, the change of strategy and its implementation through

the large number of significant M&A projects we completed. With the

creation of one single Airbus, we finally accomplished the ultimate merger.

Now, it"s time for me to move on and I am now looking forward to embracing

new challenges."

"Marwan has been a key player in the top management of our company ever

since its creation back in 2000," Airbus CEO Tom Enders commented. "Over

all these years he contributed very significantly to the formation,

strategy and international development of our Group. Marwan was also

instrumental for the integration of the Group and the development of our

corporate structure over the last five years. I wish him much success in

the future."

Marwan Lahoud"s succession will be subject to further notice.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In

2015, it generated revenues of EUR64.5 billion and employed a workforce of

around 136,600. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger

airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader

providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as

Europe"s number one space enterprise and the world"s second largest space

business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and

military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



