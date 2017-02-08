DGAP-News: Nanogate Moves to the New SME Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
DGAP-News: NANOGATE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nanogate Moves to the New SME Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Share to be listed in the new SME segment from March - Planned non-cash capital increase has been carried out
Göttelborn, Germany, February 8, 2017. Nanogate AG, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, will move to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange"s new segment for small and medium-sized enterprises. The new segment, which Deutsche Börse AG announced in November 2016, replaces the previous Entry Standard and will start on March 1, 2017. Subject to all the necessary preparations, the Nanogate share is to be traded there from the very beginning. In the meantime, the announced capital increase against contributions in kind was carried out as part of the transaction for the majority stake in Jay Plastics.
Since its IPO, Nanogate has set store by intensive and ongoing dialog with the capital market. The Management Board is present every year at several renowned capital market conferences in Germany and abroad, including the German Equity Forum and the DVFA Spring Conference. Roadshows, both domestic and international, also take place regularly to maintain contact with investors. In addition to the two anchor shareholders, HeidelbergCapital Private Equity Fund and Luxempart S.A., shareholders include institutional investors from Germany as well as from France and the United Kingdom, among others. All publications are also voluntarily published in English and consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Capital Increase Carried Out
Nanogate AG:
The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche, Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities. The Group comprises Nanogate Eurogard Systems B.V., Nanogate GfO Systems AG, Nanogate Industrial Systems GmbH, Nanogate Textile & Care Systems GmbH, Nanogate Glazing Systems B.V. and Nanogate Vogler Systems GmbH, as well as majority stakes in Nanogate PD Systems GmbH and Nanogate Goletz Systems GmbH. In addition, Nanogate has a majority interest in the US company Nanogate Jay Systems LLC. It also has sales companies in the US and Turkey.
True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group concentrates on attractive sectors such as automotive/transport, mechanical/plant engineering, buildings/interiors and sport/leisure. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the entire value chain: materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets, the development of new applications for the strategic growth areas Advanced Polymers (innovative plastics) and Advanced Metals (innovative metal enhancements) as well as external growth.
Disclaimer:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NANOGATE AG
|Zum Schacht 3
|66287 Göttelborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6825/95 91 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6825/95 91 852
|E-mail:
|nanogate@wmp-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.nanogate.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JKHC9
|WKN:
|A0JKHC
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
542937 08.02.2017
