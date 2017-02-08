DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Phase III COMPASS study with Bayer"s Rivaroxaban in Patients with Coronary or Peripheral Artery Disease Shows Overwhelming Efficacy and Meets Primary Endpoint Early

Leverkusen, February 08, 2017

Bayer AG and its cooperation partner Janssen Research & Development, LLC
today announced that the Phase III trial COMPASS evaluating the efficacy
and safety of rivaroxaban (Xarelto(R)) for the prevention of major adverse
cardiac events (MACE) including cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction
and stroke in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) or peripheral
artery disease (PAD) has met its primary endpoint ahead of time. Following
a planned interim analysis conducted by the independent Data Monitoring
Committee (DMC), the DMC recommended to stop the trial early as the primary
MACE endpoint has reached its prespecified criteria for superiority. Owing
to the magnitude of effect and the confirmation of the existing safety
profile of rivaroxaban, Bayer, Janssen and the Population Health Research
Institute (PHRI) will offer rivaroxaban to study participants in an
open-label extension trial. The COMPASS study is the largest clinical study
of rivaroxaban to date.

The Phase III COMPASS study was conducted in collaboration with the PHRI
and has enrolled 27,402 patients from more than 600 sites across more than
30 countries worldwide. In the study, patients were randomized to receive
either rivaroxaban 2.5 mg twice daily in addition to aspirin 100 mg once
daily, rivaroxaban 5 mg twice daily alone, or aspirin 100 mg once daily
alone.

A complete data analysis from this study is expected to be presented at an
upcoming medical meeting in 2017.

