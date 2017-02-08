

Leverkusen, February 08, 2017



Bayer AG and its cooperation partner Janssen Research & Development, LLC

today announced that the Phase III trial COMPASS evaluating the efficacy

and safety of rivaroxaban (Xarelto(R)) for the prevention of major adverse

cardiac events (MACE) including cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction

and stroke in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) or peripheral

artery disease (PAD) has met its primary endpoint ahead of time. Following

a planned interim analysis conducted by the independent Data Monitoring

Committee (DMC), the DMC recommended to stop the trial early as the primary

MACE endpoint has reached its prespecified criteria for superiority. Owing

to the magnitude of effect and the confirmation of the existing safety

profile of rivaroxaban, Bayer, Janssen and the Population Health Research

Institute (PHRI) will offer rivaroxaban to study participants in an

open-label extension trial. The COMPASS study is the largest clinical study

of rivaroxaban to date.

The Phase III COMPASS study was conducted in collaboration with the PHRI

and has enrolled 27,402 patients from more than 600 sites across more than

30 countries worldwide. In the study, patients were randomized to receive

either rivaroxaban 2.5 mg twice daily in addition to aspirin 100 mg once

daily, rivaroxaban 5 mg twice daily alone, or aspirin 100 mg once daily

alone.

A complete data analysis from this study is expected to be presented at an

upcoming medical meeting in 2017.

