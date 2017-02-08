DGAP-Adhoc: RNTS Media N.V.: Postponement of Annual Report 2016 Publication

RNTS MEDIA N.V.

Postponement of Annual Report 2016 Publication

- Grant Thornton to replace EY (Ernst & Young Accountants) as auditor
- Extraordinary General Meeting to be held end of Q1 2017

BERLIN, Germany - RNTS Media N.V. ("RNTS" or the Company"), a leading
mobile advertising technology company, announces that it will postpone the
publication of its Annual Report 2016 to July 2017. The Company will
publish an update on its business performance, which has continued to be
strong in the fourth quarter 2016, before the end of April 2017.

The Annual General Meeting of RNTS shareholders held on 21 July 2015
appointed EY as external auditor for the Annual Accounts 2015 and 2016.
After this appointment and the performance of the audit of the 2015
financial statements with an unqualified audit opinion, no agreement was
reached regarding the engagement for the audit of the 2016 Annual Accounts
for reasons not related to RNTS. Therefore, the RNTS audit committee has
selected Grant Thornton as the new external auditor for the Annual Accounts
2016 and 2017, subject to the appointment by an Extraordinary General
Meeting, which will be held at the end of Q1 2017.

Notifying person:

Heiner Luntz, Chief Financial Officer

Investor Contact

Sabrina Kassmannhuber

ir@rntsmedia.com

+49 30 609 855 555

Media Contact

Bob Huxford

Bob.Huxford@newgatecomms.com

+44 20 3763 3400








Language: English
Company: RNTS Media N.V.

Johannisstr. 20

10117 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 30 609 855 528
E-mail: governance@rntsmedia.com
Internet: www.rntsmedia.com
ISIN: NL0010315453
WKN: A1J87D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)





 
