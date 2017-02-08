

08-Feb-2017 / 17:10 CET/CEST





RNTS MEDIA N.V.

Postponement of Annual Report 2016 Publication

- Grant Thornton to replace EY (Ernst & Young Accountants) as auditor

- Extraordinary General Meeting to be held end of Q1 2017

BERLIN, Germany - RNTS Media N.V. ("RNTS" or the Company"), a leading

mobile advertising technology company, announces that it will postpone the

publication of its Annual Report 2016 to July 2017. The Company will

publish an update on its business performance, which has continued to be

strong in the fourth quarter 2016, before the end of April 2017.

The Annual General Meeting of RNTS shareholders held on 21 July 2015

appointed EY as external auditor for the Annual Accounts 2015 and 2016.

After this appointment and the performance of the audit of the 2015

financial statements with an unqualified audit opinion, no agreement was

reached regarding the engagement for the audit of the 2016 Annual Accounts

for reasons not related to RNTS. Therefore, the RNTS audit committee has

selected Grant Thornton as the new external auditor for the Annual Accounts

2016 and 2017, subject to the appointment by an Extraordinary General

Meeting, which will be held at the end of Q1 2017.

Notifying person:



Heiner Luntz, Chief Financial Officer

Investor Contact



Sabrina Kassmannhuber



ir@rntsmedia.com



+49 30 609 855 555

Media Contact



Bob Huxford



Bob.Huxford@newgatecomms.com



+44 20 3763 3400















