Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) announces the following
regarding its proposed acquisition of Wolfspeed Power & RF and the related
substrate business ("Wolfspeed") from Cree Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE):

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) informed
Infineon and Cree that the transaction poses a risk to the national
security of the United States. Furthermore, CFIUS had not identified any
mitigation measures that it believed would adequately mitigate the
particular national security risks posed by the transaction.

Against this background, Infineon is of the opinion, that there is a
considerable risk that the transaction, as agreed, is not going to close.

Infineon remains committed to work closely together with both CFIUS and
Cree to find solutions that would mitigate the concerns raised by CFIUS.



Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

