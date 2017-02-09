DGAP-News: OHB SE: NASA Space Launch System: MT Aerospace awarded further contracts by Boeing

2017. február 09., csütörtök, 10:00





DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


OHB SE: NASA Space Launch System: MT Aerospace awarded further contracts by Boeing


09.02.2017 / 10:00



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Augsburg, February 9, 2017. MT Aerospace AG, a member of the European
space and technology group OHB SE (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard), has
been awarded further contracts by US space technology group Boeing for
additional development work on the Space Launch System (SLS). Commissioned
by the US space agency NASA, SLS is the most powerful super heavy lift
launch vehicle to date and will be used on manned and unmanned missions to
the moon, Mars and the depths of outer space.

MT Aerospace has been developing and fabricating large aluminum segments
for the propellant tanks fitted to the SLS main stage since mid- 2013. With
a diameter of 8.4 meters and a length of some 65 meters, these tanks hold
almost 900 tons of liquid hydrogen and oxygen and are 30% larger than the
external tank formerly attached to the Space Shuttle.

MT Aerospace has already delivered the components for the second flight
article SLS core stage at the beginning of April 2016. Thanks to this
successful project, the Augsburg-based space technology company has now
also been selected for the development of the upper stage dome components.
MT Aerospace has achieved gold ranking status as a reliable partner to
Boeing and has qualified as a baseline components supplier for all upcoming
SLS flights.


Contact:

Investor Relations

Martina Lilienthal

Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-720

Fax: +49 421 - 2020-613

E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de


Corporate Communications

MT Aerospace AG

Nivart Holsworth

PR / Communication

Tel.: +49 821 505 1033

E-Mail: pr@mt-aerospace.de


About MT Aerospace

MT Aerospace is an internationally leading company in the aerospace
industry with 700 employees at sites in Augsburg, Mainz (Germany), Cagliari
(Italy) and Kourou (French Guyana). A member of the listed European space
and technology group OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005936124), MT
Aerospace develops and manufactures key components for the European launch
system ARIANE 5, the Airbus fleet, space vehicles and satellites. MT
Aerospace is a technology leader in lightweight structures using metal and
composite materials. With a work share of 10 % MT Aerospace is the largest
supplier to the ARIANE program outside France.













09.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: OHB SE

Karl-Ferdinand-Braun-Str. 8

28359 Bremen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)421 2020 8
Fax: +49 (0)421 2020 613
E-mail: ir@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of News DGAP News Service




543217  09.02.2017 



img
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum