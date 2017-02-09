DGAP-News: OHB SE: NASA Space Launch System: MT Aerospace awarded further contracts by Boeing
2017. február 09., csütörtök, 10:00
DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Augsburg, February 9, 2017. MT Aerospace AG, a member of the European
MT Aerospace has been developing and fabricating large aluminum segments
MT Aerospace has already delivered the components for the second flight
Contact:
Corporate Communications
About MT Aerospace
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|Karl-Ferdinand-Braun-Str. 8
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)421 2020 8
|Fax:
|+49 (0)421 2020 613
|E-mail:
|ir@ohb.de
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005936124
|WKN:
|593612
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
543217 09.02.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]