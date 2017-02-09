

Augsburg, February 9, 2017. MT Aerospace AG, a member of the European

space and technology group OHB SE (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard), has

been awarded further contracts by US space technology group Boeing for

additional development work on the Space Launch System (SLS). Commissioned

by the US space agency NASA, SLS is the most powerful super heavy lift

launch vehicle to date and will be used on manned and unmanned missions to

the moon, Mars and the depths of outer space.

MT Aerospace has been developing and fabricating large aluminum segments

for the propellant tanks fitted to the SLS main stage since mid- 2013. With

a diameter of 8.4 meters and a length of some 65 meters, these tanks hold

almost 900 tons of liquid hydrogen and oxygen and are 30% larger than the

external tank formerly attached to the Space Shuttle.

MT Aerospace has already delivered the components for the second flight

article SLS core stage at the beginning of April 2016. Thanks to this

successful project, the Augsburg-based space technology company has now

also been selected for the development of the upper stage dome components.

MT Aerospace has achieved gold ranking status as a reliable partner to

Boeing and has qualified as a baseline components supplier for all upcoming

SLS flights.



Contact:



Investor Relations



Martina Lilienthal



Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-720



Fax: +49 421 - 2020-613



E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de



Corporate Communications



MT Aerospace AG



Nivart Holsworth



PR / Communication



Tel.: +49 821 505 1033



E-Mail: pr@mt-aerospace.de



About MT Aerospace



MT Aerospace is an internationally leading company in the aerospace

industry with 700 employees at sites in Augsburg, Mainz (Germany), Cagliari

(Italy) and Kourou (French Guyana). A member of the listed European space

and technology group OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005936124), MT

Aerospace develops and manufactures key components for the European launch

system ARIANE 5, the Airbus fleet, space vehicles and satellites. MT

Aerospace is a technology leader in lightweight structures using metal and

composite materials. With a work share of 10 % MT Aerospace is the largest

supplier to the ARIANE program outside France.

























