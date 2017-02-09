







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





09.02.2017 / 10:00







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Sanja

Last name(s):

Skoko



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Peter

Last name(s):

Conzatti

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

EQS Group AG





b) LEI

529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005494165





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

45.50 EUR





27755 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

45.5000 EUR





27755.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-08; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt

MIC:

XETR







