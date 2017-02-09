DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.





The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on February 7, 2017 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 03 feb 2017



Person obliged to notify: Deutsche Asset Management Investment GmbH



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

5.959.298,00

5.959.238,41

Real

Real

Directly



Ordinary share

110.422,00

110.420,90

Potential

Potential

Directly



Call-Option

905.000,00

905.000,00

Potential

Potential

Directly

Physical Delivery

Convertible Bond

49.443,00

49.443,00

Potential

Potential

Directly

In Cash





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

3,04 %

2,58 %

0,46 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

Voting rights

3,04 %

2,58 %

0,46 %

0,00 %

0,00 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/alle-huidige-registers/substantiele-deelnemingen.aspx?id=25481&q=qiagen



