Wacker Chemie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2017

German: https://www.wacker.com/cms/de/investor-relations/berichte/reports2016/results2016/results2016.jsp

English: https://www.wacker.com/cms/en/investor-relations/berichte/reports2016/results2016/results2016.jsp



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 28, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: July 28, 2017

German: https://www.wacker.com/cms/de/investor-relations/berichte/reports2017/quarterly_17_2/quartalsbericht_17_2.jsp

English: https://www.wacker.com/cms/en/investor-relations/berichte/reports2017/quarterly_17_2/quartalsbericht_17_2.jsp





