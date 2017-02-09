DGAP-AFR: Wacker Chemie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Wacker Chemie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2017
German: https://www.wacker.com/cms/de/investor-relations/berichte/reports2016/results2016/results2016.jsp
English: https://www.wacker.com/cms/en/investor-relations/berichte/reports2016/results2016/results2016.jsp

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 28, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: July 28, 2017
German: https://www.wacker.com/cms/de/investor-relations/berichte/reports2017/quarterly_17_2/quartalsbericht_17_2.jsp
English: https://www.wacker.com/cms/en/investor-relations/berichte/reports2017/quarterly_17_2/quartalsbericht_17_2.jsp













Language: English
Company: Wacker Chemie AG

Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4

81737 München

Germany
Internet: www.wacker.com





 
