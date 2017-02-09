DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG releases financial figures for operating business for the third quarter 2016
2017. február 09., csütörtök, 16:15
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Miscellaneous
Corporate News
Eschborn, February 9th 2017
UET United Electronic Technology AG releases financial figures for operating business for the third quarter 2016
- Consolidated revenues amounted to 14.631 mn EUR
- Decrease of consolidated revenue of 1.997 mn EUR respectively 12 %
- Improvement of quarterly operating results compared to the previous year
- Business areas MANUFACTURING and SERVICE with positive profit contribution
UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, releases selected financial figures for the operating business areas SYSTEMS, MANUFACTURING and SERVICE for the third quarter 2016, from July 1st 2016 to September 30th 2016.
In the period from July to September of the fiscal year 2016, the operating companies and business areas in the core business of the UET Group generated consolidated revenues of 14.631 mn EUR. Compared to the previous year this represents a revenue decrease of 1.997 mn EUR respectively 12 %.
Due to slow down or delayed projects with key customers, expenses and personnel numbers have been adjusted and will be subject to further adjustments. Competition in the hardware business keeps growing that leads to accelerated development of our service and license product portfolio. As part of this evolution, the business areas SYSTEMS and SERVICE will be move closer together to realise synergy effects and develop the market.
Focus on profitability lead to a planned reduction in the business areas MANUFACTURING and SERVICE revenues. Both business areas reported positive profits.
Not including consolidation effects, the financial figures are presented as follows:
The business area SYSTEMS generated a quarterly revenue of 13.012 mn EUR and remained 2 % below last year"s result of 13.274 mn EUR.
The business area MANUFACTURING reported total revenues of 4.633 mn EUR, which is 3 % below last year"s figure of 4.779 mn EUR.
The business area SERVICE reported revenues of 0.511 mn EUR for the third quarter, which corresponds to growth of 4.5 % compared to last year. The operating result was positive and could be increased, as well. EBITDA and EBIT amounted to 0.059 mn EUR and hence improved by 18 % compared to the quarterly figures of last year.
In comparison with the total consolidated turnover, the decline of revenues of the single business areas is significantly lower. This effect arises from the increased intercompany performance and is mainly an impact of the insourcing program.
The reported financial figures do not include consolidation effects of existing non-operating UET Holding companies.
The short-term outlook remains restrained in these difficult market conditions. The long-term project volume especially for SYSTEMS solutions for broadband expansion and network migration is increasing. The impacts of the implemented measures from the optimizing and development program will keep improving the result.
Contact:
Sebastian Schubert
Contact:
UET United Electronic Technology AG
Phone: +49 6196 7777550
Fax: +49 6196 7777559
eMail: investor@uet-group.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UET United Electronic Technology AG
|Frankfurter Straße 80-82
|65760 Eschborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6196-7777550
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6196-7777559
|E-mail:
|investor@uet-group.com
|Internet:
|www.uet-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBKW6
|WKN:
|A0LBKW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
543387 09.02.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]