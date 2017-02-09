DGAP-Adhoc: Consolidation in the breakbulk and project cargo sector - Rickmers Group sells business operations of Rickmers-Linie to ZEABORN

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rickmers Holding AG


Consolidation in the breakbulk and project cargo sector - Rickmers Group sells business operations of Rickmers-Linie to ZEABORN


09-Feb-2017 / 19:07 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN, OR INTO, THE UNITED
STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.

February 9, 2017

Disclosure of inside information

according to Article 17 Market Abuse Directive

Consolidation in the breakbulk and project cargo sector

Rickmers Group sells business operations of Rickmers-Linie to ZEABORN

Rickmers-Linie GmbH & Cie. KG and MCC Marine Consulting & Contracting GmbH
& Cie. KG, which are both fully-owned by Rickmers Holding AG, reached
agreement as Sellers on February 7, 2017 with ZEABORN Chartering GmbH &
Co. KG as Purchaser regarding their respective operating businesses. The
execution of the transaction was subject to the approval of the financing
banks of the Rickmers Group and remains subject to anti-trust authorities.

The planned sale involves the entire operating business of Rickmers-Linie
GmbH & Cie. KG as shipping line and the entire operating business of MCC
Marine Consulting & Contracting GmbH & Cie. KG, which focuses on bunker
purchasing and chartering brokerage for the segment. The transaction also
covers the employees, assets, subsidiaries and branch offices of RickmersLinie
GmbH & Cie. KG and current commercial contracts. NPC Projects A/S,
acquired in July 2016 by Rickmers-Linie GmbH & Cie. KG, is also included in
this transaction. The Purchaser is to acquire the right to use the brand
names "Rickmers-Linie" and "Rickmers-Line", however only within the scope
of activity of the business to be acquired. On closing the planned
transaction the Sellers are to pay compensation in the single-digit
million-euro range. The parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality
regarding details of the acquisition-price calculation.

The sale of the Rickmers-Linie business segment has no impact on the
workforce, shipping routes and Rickmers-Linie tonnage under long-term
charter. Employees of this business segment will continue to work at the
offices used by the Rickmers Group on Neumühlen, Hamburg, Germany for the
time being. Under the terms of the planned transaction, Bertram R.C.
Rickmers is to hold a minority stake in ZEABORN Chartering GmbH & Co. KG
via a company he holds privately.

The Rickmers Group will focus in future on the activities of its Maritime
Assets and Maritime Services business segments.



Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About the Rickmers Group

The Rickmers Group is an international service provider in the maritime
transport sector and a containership owner with a global blue-chip customer
base. It is represented through its main offices in Hamburg and Singapore,
in eleven countries and more than 50 sales agencies worldwide. The Group"s
business activities are divided into three segments: Maritime Assets,
Maritime Services and ime transport sector and a containership ownn
detailed above - Rickmers-Linie.

In the Maritime Assets segment the Rickmers Group is active as Asset
Manager for its own vessels and also for those of third parties. The Group
initiates and coordinates shipping projects, organises financing and
acquires, charters and sells ships. In the Maritime Services business
segment the Rickmers Group provides shipmanagement services for its own
vessels as well as for those owned by third parties; these services
comprise technical and operational management, crewing, newbuild
supervision, consultancy and insurance-related services. In the RickmersLinie
business segment the Rickmers Group operates as a shipping line for
breakbulk, heavylift and project cargo, and additionally offers individual
voyages.


Press enquiries:

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Jens Hecht

T: +49 (0)40 60 91 86 0

F: +49 (0)40 60 91 86 60

E: jens.hecht@kirchhoff.de


The material set forth in this announcement is for informational purposes
only and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United
States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be
registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
Securities Act), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state
or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold
within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the
registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable
securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. No
public offering of securities will be made in the United States.
The material set forth in this announcement does not constitute an offer of
securities for sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or
solicitation is unlawful. No public offering of securities will be made in
any member state of the European Economic Area.






Language: English
Company: Rickmers Holding AG

Neumühlen 19

22763 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 40 389177 0
Fax: +49 40 389177 500
E-mail: info@rickmers.com
Internet: www.rickmers.com
ISIN: DE000A1TNA39
WKN: A1TNA3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

