DGAP-Adhoc: Consolidation in the breakbulk and project cargo sector - Rickmers Group sells business operations of Rickmers-Linie to ZEABORN
2017. február 09., csütörtök, 19:07
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rickmers Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal
February 9, 2017
Disclosure of inside information
Consolidation in the breakbulk and project cargo sector
Rickmers Group sells business operations of Rickmers-Linie to ZEABORN
Rickmers-Linie GmbH & Cie. KG and MCC Marine Consulting & Contracting GmbH
The planned sale involves the entire operating business of Rickmers-Linie
The sale of the Rickmers-Linie business segment has no impact on the
The Rickmers Group will focus in future on the activities of its Maritime
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About the Rickmers Group
In the Maritime Assets segment the Rickmers Group is active as Asset
Press enquiries:
Kirchhoff Consult AG
The material set forth in this announcement is for informational purposes
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rickmers Holding AG
|Neumühlen 19
|22763 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 389177 0
|Fax:
|+49 40 389177 500
|E-mail:
|info@rickmers.com
|Internet:
|www.rickmers.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNA39
|WKN:
|A1TNA3
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
543533 09-Feb-2017 CET/CEST
