February 9, 2017

Consolidation in the breakbulk and project cargo sector

Rickmers Group sells business operations of Rickmers-Linie to ZEABORN

Rickmers-Linie GmbH & Cie. KG and MCC Marine Consulting & Contracting GmbH

& Cie. KG, which are both fully-owned by Rickmers Holding AG, reached

agreement as Sellers on February 7, 2017 with ZEABORN Chartering GmbH &

Co. KG as Purchaser regarding their respective operating businesses. The

execution of the transaction was subject to the approval of the financing

banks of the Rickmers Group and remains subject to anti-trust authorities.

The planned sale involves the entire operating business of Rickmers-Linie

GmbH & Cie. KG as shipping line and the entire operating business of MCC

Marine Consulting & Contracting GmbH & Cie. KG, which focuses on bunker

purchasing and chartering brokerage for the segment. The transaction also

covers the employees, assets, subsidiaries and branch offices of RickmersLinie

GmbH & Cie. KG and current commercial contracts. NPC Projects A/S,

acquired in July 2016 by Rickmers-Linie GmbH & Cie. KG, is also included in

this transaction. The Purchaser is to acquire the right to use the brand

names "Rickmers-Linie" and "Rickmers-Line", however only within the scope

of activity of the business to be acquired. On closing the planned

transaction the Sellers are to pay compensation in the single-digit

million-euro range. The parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality

regarding details of the acquisition-price calculation.

The sale of the Rickmers-Linie business segment has no impact on the

workforce, shipping routes and Rickmers-Linie tonnage under long-term

charter. Employees of this business segment will continue to work at the

offices used by the Rickmers Group on Neumühlen, Hamburg, Germany for the

time being. Under the terms of the planned transaction, Bertram R.C.

Rickmers is to hold a minority stake in ZEABORN Chartering GmbH & Co. KG

via a company he holds privately.

The Rickmers Group will focus in future on the activities of its Maritime

Assets and Maritime Services business segments.





About the Rickmers Group



The Rickmers Group is an international service provider in the maritime

transport sector and a containership owner with a global blue-chip customer

base. It is represented through its main offices in Hamburg and Singapore,

in eleven countries and more than 50 sales agencies worldwide. The Group"s

business activities are divided into three segments: Maritime Assets,

Maritime Services and ime transport sector and a containership ownn

detailed above - Rickmers-Linie.

In the Maritime Assets segment the Rickmers Group is active as Asset

Manager for its own vessels and also for those of third parties. The Group

initiates and coordinates shipping projects, organises financing and

acquires, charters and sells ships. In the Maritime Services business

segment the Rickmers Group provides shipmanagement services for its own

vessels as well as for those owned by third parties; these services

comprise technical and operational management, crewing, newbuild

supervision, consultancy and insurance-related services. In the RickmersLinie

business segment the Rickmers Group operates as a shipping line for

breakbulk, heavylift and project cargo, and additionally offers individual

voyages.



