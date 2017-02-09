DGAP-Ad-hoc: Evotec AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





Novo A/S becomes new long-term strategic shareholder in Evotec





09-Feb-2017 / 21:33 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, Germany - Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard,

ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480) today announced that it resolved on a

capital increase from its authorised capital against cash. Evotec will

issue 13,146,019 new shares to Novo A/S (Denmark). Novo A/S is the

independent holding company for the Novo Group.



In this private capital increase, Novo A/S will invest EUR 90.3 m to

subscribe shares of Evotec at a share price of EUR 6.87 per share. The

placement was made at a zero discount to the XETRA closing auction price of

the Evotec stock on 09 February 2017. With the registration of the capital

increase in the commercial register, the share capital of the Company will

increase to EUR 146,197,758.00 or 146,197,758 ordinary bearer shares

respectively.



Evotec will be using the proceeds from the capital increase to accelerate

its focused innovation and roll-up strategy in the outsourcing and external

innovation drug discovery industry.



Contact: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Evotec AG, Manfred

Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49.(0)40.560

81-242, werner.lanthaler@evotec.com

