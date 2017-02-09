DGAP-Adhoc: Novo A/S becomes new long-term strategic shareholder in Evotec

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Evotec AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase


Novo A/S becomes new long-term strategic shareholder in Evotec


09-Feb-2017 / 21:33 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Hamburg, Germany - Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard,
ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480) today announced that it resolved on a
capital increase from its authorised capital against cash. Evotec will
issue 13,146,019 new shares to Novo A/S (Denmark). Novo A/S is the
independent holding company for the Novo Group.

In this private capital increase, Novo A/S will invest EUR 90.3 m to
subscribe shares of Evotec at a share price of EUR 6.87 per share. The
placement was made at a zero discount to the XETRA closing auction price of
the Evotec stock on 09 February 2017. With the registration of the capital
increase in the commercial register, the share capital of the Company will
increase to EUR 146,197,758.00 or 146,197,758 ordinary bearer shares
respectively.

Evotec will be using the proceeds from the capital increase to accelerate
its focused innovation and roll-up strategy in the outsourcing and external
innovation drug discovery industry.


Contact: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Evotec AG, Manfred
Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49.(0)40.560
81-242, werner.lanthaler@evotec.com








