London, UK, February 10, 2017 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reports that, pursuant to the second tranche of the share buyback programme announced by the Company on 2 November 2016, the Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from Merrill Lynch International:

Date of purchase

Number of ordinary shares purchased by the Company

Average price per share (EUR)

Total number of ordinary shares purchased by the Company in the second tranche of the buyback programme

Total number of ordinary shares purchased by the Company under the buyback programme

February 9, 2017





592,039





41.2588





1,065,631





2,397,789



Further information on the Company"s share buyback programme is available on the Company"s website at:

http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/share-buybacks

For further information please contact:



Dialog Semiconductor



Jose Cano



Head of Investor Relations



T: +44 (0)1793 756 961

jose.cano@diasemi.com

FTI Consulting



London



Matt Dixon



T: +44 (0)2037 271 137

matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting Frankfurt



Anja Meusel



T: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120

Anja.Meusel@fticonsulting.com

About Dialog Semiconductor





Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today"s leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog"s decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what"s next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2016, it had approximately $1.198 billion in revenue and currently has approximately 1,770 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.