DGAP-News: Announcement relating to the second interim (twelve weeks) settlement of the second tranche of shares to be bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor Plc"s share buyback programme
2017. február 10., péntek, 08:00
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
London, UK, February 10, 2017 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reports that, pursuant to the second tranche of the share buyback programme announced by the Company on 2 November 2016, the Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from Merrill Lynch International:
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2016, it had approximately $1.198 billion in revenue and currently has approximately 1,770 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.
