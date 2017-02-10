DGAP-News: Announcement relating to the second interim (twelve weeks) settlement of the second tranche of shares to be bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor Plc"s share buyback programme

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Share Buyback


Announcement relating to the second interim (twelve weeks) settlement of the second tranche of shares to be bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor Plc"s share buyback programme


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


London, UK, February 10, 2017 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reports that, pursuant to the second tranche of the share buyback programme announced by the Company on 2 November 2016, the Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from Merrill Lynch International:













Date of purchase Number of ordinary shares purchased by the Company Average price per share (EUR) Total number of ordinary shares purchased by the Company in the second tranche of the buyback programme Total number of ordinary shares purchased by the Company under the buyback programme
February 9, 2017

592,039

41.2588

1,065,631

2,397,789

 

Further information on the Company"s share buyback programme is available on the Company"s website at:



http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/share-buybacks



Dialog and the Dialog logo are registered trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor Plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2017 Dialog Semiconductor All Rights Reserved



For further information please contact:

Dialog Semiconductor

Jose Cano

Head of Investor Relations

T: +44 (0)1793 756 961
jose.cano@diasemi.com



FTI Consulting

London

Matt Dixon

T: +44 (0)2037 271 137
matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com



FTI Consulting Frankfurt

Anja Meusel

T: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120
Anja.Meusel@fticonsulting.com



About Dialog Semiconductor


Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today"s leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog"s decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what"s next.



Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2016, it had approximately $1.198 billion in revenue and currently has approximately 1,770 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.



For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.














