10.02.2017 / 11:00





TOM TAILOR Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2017

German: http://ir.tom-tailor-group.com/download/companies/tomtailor/Annual%20Reports/DE000A0STST2-JA-2016-EQ-D-00.pdf

English: http://ir.tom-tailor-group.com/download/companies/tomtailor/Annual%20Reports/DE000A0STST2-JA-2016-EQ-E-00.pdf

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2017

German: http://ir.tom-tailor-group.com/download/companies/tomtailor/Quarterly%20Reports/DE000A0STST2-Q2-2017-EQ-D-00.pdf

English: http://ir.tom-tailor-group.com/download/companies/tomtailor/Quarterly%20Reports/DE000A0STST2-Q2-2017-EQ-E-00.pdf





