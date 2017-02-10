DGAP-AFR: TOM TAILOR Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TOM TAILOR Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


TOM TAILOR Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


10.02.2017 / 11:00


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


TOM TAILOR Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2017
German: http://ir.tom-tailor-group.com/download/companies/tomtailor/Annual%20Reports/DE000A0STST2-JA-2016-EQ-D-00.pdf
English: http://ir.tom-tailor-group.com/download/companies/tomtailor/Annual%20Reports/DE000A0STST2-JA-2016-EQ-E-00.pdf

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2017
German: http://ir.tom-tailor-group.com/download/companies/tomtailor/Quarterly%20Reports/DE000A0STST2-Q2-2017-EQ-D-00.pdf
English: http://ir.tom-tailor-group.com/download/companies/tomtailor/Quarterly%20Reports/DE000A0STST2-Q2-2017-EQ-E-00.pdf













10.02.2017
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: TOM TAILOR Holding AG

Garstedter Weg 14

22453 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.tom-tailor-group.com





 
