Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 3 para. 2 of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 19th Interim Reporting





Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information





10.02.2017





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 3 para. 2 of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - 19th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 01 February 2017 until and including 09 February

2017, a number of 189,121 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 08 June 2016, the Company

disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003

the begin of the share buyback on 09 June 2016.















Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

01.02.2017

26,703

174.0774

02.02.2017

26,024

174.9341

03.02.2017

11,965

175.6767

06.02.2017

49,477

176.4384

07.02.2017

29,518

173.0544

08.02.2017

18,165

176.2305

09.02.2017

27,269

176.9161



























The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 09 June 2016 until and

including 09 February 2017 amounts to 5,054,179 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on

the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re

(www.munichre.com).



Munich, 10 February 2017



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

