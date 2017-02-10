DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information


10.02.2017 / 13:02


Disclosure according to art. 3 para. 2 of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback - 19th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 01 February 2017 until and including 09 February
2017, a number of 189,121 shares were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 08 June 2016, the Company
disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003
the begin of the share buyback on 09 June 2016.































DateNumber of SharesAverage price (EUR)
01.02.201726,703174.0774
02.02.201726,024174.9341
03.02.201711,965175.6767
06.02.201749,477176.4384
07.02.201729,518173.0544
08.02.201718,165176.2305
09.02.201727,269176.9161











The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 09 June 2016 until and
including 09 February 2017 amounts to 5,054,179 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has
been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on
the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3
of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re
(www.munichre.com).

Munich, 10 February 2017

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
The Board of Management













Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Königinstraße 107

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com





 
