SolarWorld AG: Preliminary business figures for 2016



In fiscal year 2016, SolarWorld AG increased groupwide shipments by 19

percent to 1,375 (2015: 1,159) megawatts, compared with the previous year.

Consolidated revenue rose by 5 percent to EUR 803 (2015: 763) million.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was

EUR -26 (2015: 41) million, including provisions amounting to EUR 12

million for measures to focus operating activities until 2019. Preliminary

earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR -99 (2015: -4)

million. This includes one-off effects from impairments on fixed assets

amounting to EUR -25 million, which are not cash relevant.



As at December 31, 2016, SolarWorld had liquid funds of EUR 88 (December

31, 2015: 189) million. Liquidity improved in Q4 2016 versus the previous

quarter (September 30, 2016: EUR 84 million).



In the course of 2017, SolarWorld AG will focus its business activities on

monocrystalline high-efficiency products. This will considerably decrease

expenses in production, sales and overhead and lead to a reduction of the

number of employees by about 400 by 2019. Simultaneously, module shipments

shall increase to about 2 gigawatts in the same time period.



On the assumption that the solar market will remain fiercely competitive,

but will not be subject to extreme price reductions, the company expects

EBIT in 2017 to rise compared with 2016, although it will still be

negative. 2017 shipments are expected to grow and consolidated revenue

should lie at approximately previous year"s level.



