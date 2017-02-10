DGAP-Adhoc: SolarWorld AG: Preliminary business figures for 2016

SolarWorld AG: Preliminary business figures for 2016


10-Feb-2017 / 13:33 CET/CEST


In fiscal year 2016, SolarWorld AG increased groupwide shipments by 19
percent to 1,375 (2015: 1,159) megawatts, compared with the previous year.
Consolidated revenue rose by 5 percent to EUR 803 (2015: 763) million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was
EUR -26 (2015: 41) million, including provisions amounting to EUR 12
million for measures to focus operating activities until 2019. Preliminary
earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR -99 (2015: -4)
million. This includes one-off effects from impairments on fixed assets
amounting to EUR -25 million, which are not cash relevant.

As at December 31, 2016, SolarWorld had liquid funds of EUR 88 (December
31, 2015: 189) million. Liquidity improved in Q4 2016 versus the previous
quarter (September 30, 2016: EUR 84 million).

In the course of 2017, SolarWorld AG will focus its business activities on
monocrystalline high-efficiency products. This will considerably decrease
expenses in production, sales and overhead and lead to a reduction of the
number of employees by about 400 by 2019. Simultaneously, module shipments
shall increase to about 2 gigawatts in the same time period.

On the assumption that the solar market will remain fiercely competitive,
but will not be subject to extreme price reductions, the company expects
EBIT in 2017 to rise compared with 2016, although it will still be
negative. 2017 shipments are expected to grow and consolidated revenue
should lie at approximately previous year"s level.


