DGAP-News: SolarWorld AG strengthens its competitiveness
2017. február 10., péntek, 13:35
DGAP-News: SolarWorld AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous
SolarWorld AG strengthens its competitiveness
In the course of 2017, SolarWorld AG is going to focus its business activities in such a way that the group will successfully compete in a fast changing market environment. With a bundle of measures, SolarWorld will continue its quality strategy and concentrate entirely on the production and sale of high-efficiency products based on monocrystalline silicon technology and PERC (passivated emitter rear cell).
The production of multicrystalline wafers, cells and modules, the efficiencies of which are lower for technological reasons, are going to be shut down in the course of 2017. The group"s R&D subsidiary SolarWorld Innovations GmbH will focus on efficiency-enhancing processes that can be combined with PERC. Today, SolarWorld already offers Bisun modules, which turn sunlight into power from the front and the back side and are a further development of PERC.
"Whoever buys SolarWorld shall get high efficiency - always," says Dr.-Ing. E. h. Frank Asbeck, CEO of SolarWorld AG. "We will compete successfully by focusing exclusively on innovative solar technology with the highest quality, longevity and efficiency."
Measures include plans to bundle steps of the value chain at individual sites: crystal growing and cell manufacturing in Arnstadt, Thuringia, wafering and module manufacturing in Freiberg, Saxony. Thus, the group can reach economies of scale faster, reduce redundancies, simplify processes and create room for future growth. The smaller production entities for modules in Arnstadt and for cells in Freiberg will be relocated. At the U.S. site in Hillsboro, SolarWorld is already exclusively producing PERC cells and modules.
These measures will lead to lower expenses for production, sales and overhead and a staff reduction of about 400 by 2019. In parallel, SolarWorld is going to invest a mid-double-digit million amount in the continuous expansion and the improvement of its high efficiency technologies.
Dr.-Ing. E. h. Frank Asbeck: "These measures will decrease costs and increase efficiency significantly. Our aim is to come out of the difficult phase for the solar market stronger than before and to raise module shipments to about 2 gigawatts by 2019."
Interview: An interview with Dr.-Ing. E. h. Frank Asbeck on the focusing measures is available on the media pages of SolarWorld"s website at: http://www.solarworld.de/en/press/interview
SolarWorld AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SolarWorld AG
|Martin-Luther-King-Straße 24
|53175 Bonn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)228 - 559 20 470
|Fax:
|+49 (0)228 - 559 20 9470
|E-mail:
|placement@solarworld.com
|Internet:
|www.solarworld.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1YCMM2, DE000A1YDDX6, DE000A1YCN14
|WKN:
|A1YCMM, A1YDDX, A1YCN1
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
543723 10.02.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]