DGAP-Ad-hoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





STADA Arzneimittel AG confirms receipt of non-binding expressions of interest in takeover bid





12-Feb-2017 / 22:14 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bad Vilbel, February 12, 2017 - Due to market rumours, STADA Arzneimittel

AG confirms that it has received two legally non-binding expressions of

interest regarding a bid for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the

shares in the Company, one of which is from Cinven Partners LLP at an

indicative takeover price of Euro 56.00 per STADA share. STADA is currently

weighing up its options on how to react in the best interest of the

Company. It is not yet possible to foresee whether a takeover offer from

Cinven or the other potential bidder will indeed materialise. STADA will

keep both the capital markets and the public updated on tangible

development in this regard, in line with the applicable legal requirements.



Contact:



STADA Arzneimittel AG / Investor Relations / Leslie Iltgen / Stadastraße 2-

18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany / Tel.: +49 (0) 6101 603-173 / Fax: +49 (0)

6101 603-215 / E-mail: leslie.iltgen@stada.de



Or visit us in the Internet at www.stada.com.

