DGAP-Adhoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG starts talks with potential bidders
2017. február 13., hétfő, 14:19
DGAP-Ad-hoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bad Vilbel, February 13, 2017 - The Executive Board of STADA Arzneimittel
Contact:
Or visit us in the Internet at www.stada.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STADA Arzneimittel AG
|Stadastraße 2-18
|61118 Bad Vilbel
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6101 603- 113
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6101 603- 506
|E-mail:
|communications@stada.de
|Internet:
|www.stada.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007251803, DE0007251845,
|WKN:
|725180, 725184,
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
544013 13-Feb-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]