Bad Vilbel, February 13, 2017 - The Executive Board of STADA Arzneimittel

AG has today decided unanimously to start open-minded talks with both

potential bidders for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the shares in

the Company. Both legally non-binding expressions of interest from Cinven

Partners LLP and from Advent International Corporation, which the Executive

Board considered for some time, could offer in different ways attractive

opportunities in the interest of the Company. The Executive Board has

therefore started open-minded talks to allow the interested parties to

explain their strategic concepts and evaluate further value-enhancing

potential with regards to the potential offer price. STADA will keep both

the capital markets and the public updated on tangible development in this

regard, in line with the applicable legal requirements.



