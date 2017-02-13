DGAP-Adhoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG starts talks with potential bidders

2017. február 13., hétfő, 14:19





DGAP-Ad-hoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


STADA Arzneimittel AG starts talks with potential bidders


13-Feb-2017 / 14:19 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Bad Vilbel, February 13, 2017 - The Executive Board of STADA Arzneimittel
AG has today decided unanimously to start open-minded talks with both
potential bidders for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the shares in
the Company. Both legally non-binding expressions of interest from Cinven
Partners LLP and from Advent International Corporation, which the Executive
Board considered for some time, could offer in different ways attractive
opportunities in the interest of the Company. The Executive Board has
therefore started open-minded talks to allow the interested parties to
explain their strategic concepts and evaluate further value-enhancing
potential with regards to the potential offer price. STADA will keep both
the capital markets and the public updated on tangible development in this
regard, in line with the applicable legal requirements.


Contact:

STADA Arzneimittel AG / Investor Relations / Leslie Iltgen / Stadastraße 2-
18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany / Tel.: +49 (0) 6101 603-173 / Fax: +49 (0)
6101 603-215 / E-mail: leslie.iltgen@stada.de

Or visit us in the Internet at www.stada.com.








13-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de



























Language: English
Company: STADA Arzneimittel AG

Stadastraße 2-18

61118 Bad Vilbel

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6101 603- 113
Fax: +49 (0)6101 603- 506
E-mail: communications@stada.de
Internet: www.stada.de
ISIN: DE0007251803, DE0007251845,
WKN: 725180, 725184,
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service


544013  13-Feb-2017 CET/CEST






fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=544013&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum