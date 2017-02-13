DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 32nd Interim Reporting





Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information





13.02.2017 / 14:23





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation

(EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 32nd Interim Reporting



In the time period from 1 September 2016 until and including 5 February

2017, no shares were bought back. In the time period from 6 February 2017

until and including 12 February 2017, a number of 101,271 shares were

bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003

the begin of the share buyback on 2 February 2016.



Shares were bought back as follows:















Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in

Weighted average price



shares



6/2/2017

18,015

117.89304

7/2/2017

9,835

118.60585

8/2/2017

12,741

119.35197

9/2/2017

23,679

119.44141

10/2/2017

37,001

119.83428



























The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and

including 12 February 2017 amounts to 2,618,998 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by

a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares

are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 13 February 2017



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board

