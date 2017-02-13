DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

2017. február 13., hétfő, 14:23





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 32nd Interim Reporting


Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information


13.02.2017 / 14:23


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 32nd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 1 September 2016 until and including 5 February
2017, no shares were bought back. In the time period from 6 February 2017
until and including 12 February 2017, a number of 101,271 shares were
bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003
the begin of the share buyback on 2 February 2016.

Shares were bought back as follows:


























Day of purchaseAggregated volume inWeighted average price

shares
6/2/201718,015117.89304
7/2/20179,835118.60585
8/2/201712,741119.35197
9/2/201723,679119.44141
10/2/201737,001119.83428











The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and
including 12 February 2017 amounts to 2,618,998 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by
a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares
are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 13 February 2017

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board













13.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Wittelsbacherplatz 2

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




544063  13.02.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=544063&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum