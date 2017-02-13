DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

2017. február 13., hétfő, 15:37





13.02.2017 / 15:37


Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU)
2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

13 February 2017

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 06 February 2017 until and including 10 February
2017, a number of 415,568 shares were bought back within the framework of
the third tranche of the ongoing share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:















































DateNumber of sharesAverage pricePurchased volume (EUR)


acquired(EUR)
06 Feb2017105,14631.22133,282,794.81
07 Feb201766,31631.24072,071,758.26
08 Feb2017104,52431.02323,242,668.96
09 Feb201779,53531.04342,469,034.43
00 Feb201760,04731.41921,886,628.70






Total415,56831.169112,952,885.16






















An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company
website (http://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/2016-share-buyback.
html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the third tranche of the ongoing share buyback program in the time
period from 29 August 2016 until and including 10 February 2017 amounts to
18,294,468 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any
solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
