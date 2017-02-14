DGAP-News: RNTS Media N.V.: Yaron Valler appointed to Supervisory Board
Before becoming a partner at Target Global, Yaron managed Hasso Plattner Ventures, investing in companies such as Panaya (sold to Infosys), Fyber (sold to RNTS), Delivery Hero and other leading companies in Berlin and Israel.
Prior to this, Yaron led the enterprise software practice at Giza Venture Capital, where he invested in companies such as Soluto (sold to Asurion) and Yadata (sold to Microsoft). He was an early stage investor in the Technion Incubator and a co-founder and VP of business development at Excedo Technologies. From 2010 to 2014 he served on the Board of Fyber.
RNTS Media - Powering digital advertising
RNTS Media is a leading advertising technology company. It empowers app developers and digital publishers to generate business-critical revenue streams with targeted advertising, enabling them to optimize the yield they generate from advertising. Through its core assets, Fyber and Inneractive, the Company"s technology infrastructure reaches more than one billion monthly active users. RNTS technology is channel-neutral and provides an open-access platform for advertisers and publishers. Its platforms enable cross-device advertising with a global reach and a strong focus on video. RNTS Media was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The Company employs more than 380 talented people globally and is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "RNM." In 2016 the fast-growing Group companies won a number of awards including: Deloitte Technology Fast 500(TM) 2016 EMEA company; was placed in Gruenderszene"s Top 50 growth ranking 2016, and won the Golden Bridge Gold Award 2016.
Investor Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RNTS Media N.V.
|Johannisstr. 20
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 609 855 528
|E-mail:
|governance@rntsmedia.com
|Internet:
|www.rntsmedia.com
|ISIN:
|NL0010315453
|WKN:
|A1J87D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
