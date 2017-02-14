DGAP-News: RNTS Media N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





RNTS Media N.V.: Yaron Valler appointed to Supervisory Board





BERLIN, Germany - 13 February 2017 - RNTS Media N.V. ("RNTS" or the "Company"), a leading mobile advertising technology company, today announces that Yaron Valler has been appointed to its Supervisory Board as a temporary member pursuant to Article 25.1 of the Company"s Articles of Association. Yaron, a technology venture veteran, represents former shareholders of Fyber GmbH ("Fyber"). His appointment demonstrates that RNTS retains strong ties with the original shareholders of its pivotal investment into Fyber, which focused the Company entirely on advertising technology.

Before becoming a partner at Target Global, Yaron managed Hasso Plattner Ventures, investing in companies such as Panaya (sold to Infosys), Fyber (sold to RNTS), Delivery Hero and other leading companies in Berlin and Israel.

Prior to this, Yaron led the enterprise software practice at Giza Venture Capital, where he invested in companies such as Soluto (sold to Asurion) and Yadata (sold to Microsoft). He was an early stage investor in the Technion Incubator and a co-founder and VP of business development at Excedo Technologies. From 2010 to 2014 he served on the Board of Fyber.



Dirk van Daele, Chairman of RNTS" Supervisory Board said: "I am very pleased that we have Mr. Valler joining the Board, particularly considering his extensive domain expertise and long standing connection to Fyber pre acquisition. I am confident he will be a great asset to the team."



Yaron Valler commented: "After three acquisitions and the successful positioning of the Company to focus entirely on advertising technology, I am excited to be able to join RNTS Media at such a pivotal point in its development. My main focus will be on harnessing shareholder value growth in the interest of all stakeholders, and I look forward to this and other exciting times ahead for the business."

RNTS Media - Powering digital advertising

RNTS Media is a leading advertising technology company. It empowers app developers and digital publishers to generate business-critical revenue streams with targeted advertising, enabling them to optimize the yield they generate from advertising. Through its core assets, Fyber and Inneractive, the Company"s technology infrastructure reaches more than one billion monthly active users. RNTS technology is channel-neutral and provides an open-access platform for advertisers and publishers. Its platforms enable cross-device advertising with a global reach and a strong focus on video. RNTS Media was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The Company employs more than 380 talented people globally and is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "RNM." In 2016 the fast-growing Group companies won a number of awards including: Deloitte Technology Fast 500(TM) 2016 EMEA company; was placed in Gruenderszene"s Top 50 growth ranking 2016, and won the Golden Bridge Gold Award 2016.

