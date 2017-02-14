DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: New Group strategy 2020; increase of the adjusted EBITA margin to approximately 5 per cent until 2020; intended dividend payment for financial year 2016: EUR 1.00; share buyback program intended

Today the Supervisory Board of Bilfinger SE approved the new strategy 2020
as resolved by the Executive Board. Core of the new strategy is the
2-4-6-concept: Two business segments, four regions and six industries.

The operational services shall be pooled in the two business segments
Engineering & Technologies (E&T) and Maintenance, Modifications &
Operations (MMO). In future, Bilfinger will concentrate on the four regions
Continental Europe, Northwest Europe, North America as well as Middle East.
Moreover, Bilfinger focuses on six industries: chemicals & petrochemicals,
energy & utilities, oil & gas, pharma & biopharma, metallurgy and cement.

The output volume for the Group will decrease again in 2017, the organic
decline is expected to be in the mid to high single digit percentage range.
In terms of adjusted EBITA Bilfinger expects a further improvement in the
margin of about 100 basis points.

After this stabilization phase in 2017, Bilfinger plans an annual average
output volume growth of more than 5 per cent until 2020, adjusted for
changes in currency exchange rates and the consolidation perimeter, as well
as an adjusted EBITA margin of approximately 5 per cent in 2020.

Subject to the approval by the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board of
Bilfinger SE intends to propose to the next general meeting a dividend
payment in the amount of EUR 1.00 per share with dividend entitlement for
the financial year 2016. Furthermore, the Executive Board intends to have a
floor in the amount of EUR 1.00 per share with dividend entitlement with
respect to the dividends of the following financial years and otherwise
pursues a sustainable dividend policy based on a 40 to 60 per cent pay-out
ratio of the adjusted net profit.

Besides, and subject to the approval by the Supervisory Board, the
Executive Board intends to cancel the current treasury shares held by
Bilfinger SE (approximately 1.8m) less the shares required for employee
stock programs as well as, subject to a renewed authorization granted by
this year"s Annual General Meeting, to resolve on a share buyback program,
under which the company in 2017 and 2018 buys back shares in equivalent
value of up to EUR 150m.








Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE

Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5

68165 Mannheim

Germany
Phone: +49 (0621) 459-0
Fax: +49 (0621) 459-23 66
E-mail: ir@bilfinger.com
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
ISIN: DE0005909006
WKN: 590900
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg





 
