Bilfinger SE: New Group strategy 2020; increase of the adjusted EBITA margin to approximately 5 per cent until 2020; intended dividend payment for financial year 2016: EUR 1.00; share buyback program intended





Today the Supervisory Board of Bilfinger SE approved the new strategy 2020

as resolved by the Executive Board. Core of the new strategy is the

2-4-6-concept: Two business segments, four regions and six industries.



The operational services shall be pooled in the two business segments

Engineering & Technologies (E&T) and Maintenance, Modifications &

Operations (MMO). In future, Bilfinger will concentrate on the four regions

Continental Europe, Northwest Europe, North America as well as Middle East.

Moreover, Bilfinger focuses on six industries: chemicals & petrochemicals,

energy & utilities, oil & gas, pharma & biopharma, metallurgy and cement.



The output volume for the Group will decrease again in 2017, the organic

decline is expected to be in the mid to high single digit percentage range.

In terms of adjusted EBITA Bilfinger expects a further improvement in the

margin of about 100 basis points.



After this stabilization phase in 2017, Bilfinger plans an annual average

output volume growth of more than 5 per cent until 2020, adjusted for

changes in currency exchange rates and the consolidation perimeter, as well

as an adjusted EBITA margin of approximately 5 per cent in 2020.



Subject to the approval by the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board of

Bilfinger SE intends to propose to the next general meeting a dividend

payment in the amount of EUR 1.00 per share with dividend entitlement for

the financial year 2016. Furthermore, the Executive Board intends to have a

floor in the amount of EUR 1.00 per share with dividend entitlement with

respect to the dividends of the following financial years and otherwise

pursues a sustainable dividend policy based on a 40 to 60 per cent pay-out

ratio of the adjusted net profit.



Besides, and subject to the approval by the Supervisory Board, the

Executive Board intends to cancel the current treasury shares held by

Bilfinger SE (approximately 1.8m) less the shares required for employee

stock programs as well as, subject to a renewed authorization granted by

this year"s Annual General Meeting, to resolve on a share buyback program,

under which the company in 2017 and 2018 buys back shares in equivalent

value of up to EUR 150m.

