DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: New Group strategy 2020; increase of the adjusted EBITA margin to approximately 5 per cent until 2020; intended dividend payment for financial year 2016: EUR 1.00; share buyback program intended
2017. február 13., hétfő, 20:39
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Dividend
Today the Supervisory Board of Bilfinger SE approved the new strategy 2020
The operational services shall be pooled in the two business segments
The output volume for the Group will decrease again in 2017, the organic
After this stabilization phase in 2017, Bilfinger plans an annual average
Subject to the approval by the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board of
Besides, and subject to the approval by the Supervisory Board, the
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bilfinger SE
|Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5
|68165 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0621) 459-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0621) 459-23 66
|E-mail:
|ir@bilfinger.com
|Internet:
|http://www.bilfinger.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005909006
|WKN:
|590900
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
544151 13-Feb-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]