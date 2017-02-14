DGAP-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Disposal





TUI AG: TUI REACHES AGREEMENT WITH KKR TO SELL TRAVELOPIA





13-Feb-2017 / 20:48 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





* Agreement reached today between TUI AG ("TUI") and Kohlberg Kravis

Roberts & Co. L.P. ("KKR") to sell Travelopia for an Enterprise Value of

£325m (EUR381m1)



* The disposal of Travelopia marks a further significant step in TUI"s

strategic development



* Proceeds will be reinvested in our transformation as the world"s leading

integrated tourism business, focussed on own hotel and cruise brands, and

to further strengthen TUI"s balance sheet



Hanover, 13 February 2017. TUI is pleased to announce that it has reached

an agreement today with KKR to sell Travelopia for an Enterprise Value of

£325m (EUR381m1), 14.4 times Travelopia"s 2015/16 underlying EBITA2 or 7.7

times Travelopia"s underlying EBITDA2. As outlined in TUI"s full year

results presentation in December 2016, the proceeds from this Transaction

will be reinvested in the transformation of TUI as the world"s leading

integrated tourism business, focussed on own hotel and cruise brands, and

to further strengthen TUI"s balance sheet.



There is no impact from the Transaction on TUI"s previously stated

underlying EBITA guidance of at least 10% growth at constant currency rates

in 2016/173. TUI will provide further detail on outlook in its Q1 2016/17

results, which will be published as planned on 14 February 2017.



Travelopia was previously part of Specialist Group and comprises a

portfolio of more than 50 independently operated, sector leading specialist

travel brands. Due to their differing business models and strategic focus,

Travelopia has been operated independently from TUI"s Tourism business in

order to maximise growth and value, and has been reported as discontinued

operations in the results of TUI since 30 September 2016. Following the

disposal, Travelopia will continue to be managed by its current Board.



In the year ended 30 September 2016, Travelopia generated turnover of

EUR1,171m2, underlying EBITA of EUR26m2 and underlying EBITDA of EUR50m2.

Total gross assets as at 30 September 2016 were EUR1,011m2.



The Transaction is expected to result in a non-cash charge of approximately

EUR133m relating to the disposal of the net assets of the discontinued

operation and recycling of foreign exchange losses from equity to the

income statement. This charge will be presented within discontinued

operations.



The Transaction is still subject to customary closing conditions and

certain regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in the beginning

of the second half of the financial year ending 30 September 2016/17.



Citi (lead) and Barclays acted as advisors to TUI AG on the Transaction.



1 Based on the GBP/EUR rate of 1.1725 as at 10 February 2017; excludes a

maximum of £3.1m (EUR3.6m) contingent consideration payable within three

years of completion.



2 Pro forma figures of disposed entity as at 30 September 2016.



3 Assuming constant foreign exchange rates are applied to the current and

previous year, and based on the current Group structure



Contact:



ANALYST & INVESTOR ENQUIRIES



Andy Long, Director of Investor Relations, Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 831





Contacts for Analysts and Investors in UK, Ireland and Americas



Sarah Coomes, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 827



Hazel Newell, Investor Relations Manager, Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 823



Jacqui Smith, PA to Andy Long, Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 925





Contacts for Analysts and Investors in Continental Europe, Middle East and

Asia



Nicola Gehrt, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1435



Ina Klose, Investor Relations Manager, Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1318



Jessica Blinne, Team Assistant, Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1425

