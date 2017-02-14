DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG: TUI REACHES AGREEMENT WITH KKR TO SELL TRAVELOPIA
2017. február 13., hétfő, 20:48
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Disposal
* Agreement reached today between TUI AG ("TUI") and Kohlberg Kravis
Hanover, 13 February 2017. TUI is pleased to announce that it has reached
There is no impact from the Transaction on TUI"s previously stated
Travelopia was previously part of Specialist Group and comprises a
In the year ended 30 September 2016, Travelopia generated turnover of
The Transaction is expected to result in a non-cash charge of approximately
The Transaction is still subject to customary closing conditions and
Citi (lead) and Barclays acted as advisors to TUI AG on the Transaction.
1 Based on the GBP/EUR rate of 1.1725 as at 10 February 2017; excludes a
2 Pro forma figures of disposed entity as at 30 September 2016.
3 Assuming constant foreign exchange rates are applied to the current and
Contact:
Andy Long, Director of Investor Relations, Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 831
Contacts for Analysts and Investors in UK, Ireland and Americas
Sarah Coomes, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 827
Hazel Newell, Investor Relations Manager, Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 823
Jacqui Smith, PA to Andy Long, Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 925
Contacts for Analysts and Investors in Continental Europe, Middle East and
Nicola Gehrt, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1435
Ina Klose, Investor Relations Manager, Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1318
Jessica Blinne, Team Assistant, Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1425
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TUI AG
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
|30625 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)511 566-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 566-1901
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@tui.com
|Internet:
|www.tuigroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG281, DE000TUAG299
|WKN:
|TUAG00 , TUA G28, TUA G29
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt ; London
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
544169 13-Feb-2017 CET/CEST
