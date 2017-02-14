DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG: TUI REACHES AGREEMENT WITH KKR TO SELL TRAVELOPIA

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Disposal


TUI AG: TUI REACHES AGREEMENT WITH KKR TO SELL TRAVELOPIA


13-Feb-2017 / 20:48 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


* Agreement reached today between TUI AG ("TUI") and Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts & Co. L.P. ("KKR") to sell Travelopia for an Enterprise Value of
£325m (EUR381m1)

* The disposal of Travelopia marks a further significant step in TUI"s
strategic development

* Proceeds will be reinvested in our transformation as the world"s leading
integrated tourism business, focussed on own hotel and cruise brands, and
to further strengthen TUI"s balance sheet

Hanover, 13 February 2017. TUI is pleased to announce that it has reached
an agreement today with KKR to sell Travelopia for an Enterprise Value of
£325m (EUR381m1), 14.4 times Travelopia"s 2015/16 underlying EBITA2 or 7.7
times Travelopia"s underlying EBITDA2. As outlined in TUI"s full year
results presentation in December 2016, the proceeds from this Transaction
will be reinvested in the transformation of TUI as the world"s leading
integrated tourism business, focussed on own hotel and cruise brands, and
to further strengthen TUI"s balance sheet.

There is no impact from the Transaction on TUI"s previously stated
underlying EBITA guidance of at least 10% growth at constant currency rates
in 2016/173. TUI will provide further detail on outlook in its Q1 2016/17
results, which will be published as planned on 14 February 2017.

Travelopia was previously part of Specialist Group and comprises a
portfolio of more than 50 independently operated, sector leading specialist
travel brands. Due to their differing business models and strategic focus,
Travelopia has been operated independently from TUI"s Tourism business in
order to maximise growth and value, and has been reported as discontinued
operations in the results of TUI since 30 September 2016. Following the
disposal, Travelopia will continue to be managed by its current Board.

In the year ended 30 September 2016, Travelopia generated turnover of
EUR1,171m2, underlying EBITA of EUR26m2 and underlying EBITDA of EUR50m2.
Total gross assets as at 30 September 2016 were EUR1,011m2.

The Transaction is expected to result in a non-cash charge of approximately
EUR133m relating to the disposal of the net assets of the discontinued
operation and recycling of foreign exchange losses from equity to the
income statement. This charge will be presented within discontinued
operations.

The Transaction is still subject to customary closing conditions and
certain regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in the beginning
of the second half of the financial year ending 30 September 2016/17.

Citi (lead) and Barclays acted as advisors to TUI AG on the Transaction.


1 Based on the GBP/EUR rate of 1.1725 as at 10 February 2017; excludes a
maximum of £3.1m (EUR3.6m) contingent consideration payable within three
years of completion.

2 Pro forma figures of disposed entity as at 30 September 2016.

3 Assuming constant foreign exchange rates are applied to the current and
previous year, and based on the current Group structure



Contact:

ANALYST & INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Andy Long, Director of Investor Relations, Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 831

Contacts for Analysts and Investors in UK, Ireland and Americas

Sarah Coomes, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 827

Hazel Newell, Investor Relations Manager, Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 823

Jacqui Smith, PA to Andy Long, Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 925

Contacts for Analysts and Investors in Continental Europe, Middle East and
Asia

Nicola Gehrt, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1435

Ina Klose, Investor Relations Manager, Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1318

Jessica Blinne, Team Assistant, Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1425








Language: English
Company: TUI AG

Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4

30625 Hannover

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)511 566-00
Fax: +49 (0)511 566-1901
E-mail: Investor.Relations@tui.com
Internet: www.tuigroup.com
ISIN: DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG281, DE000TUAG299
WKN: TUAG00 , TUA G28, TUA G29
Listed: Regulated Market in Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt ; London





 
