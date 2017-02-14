DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grammer AG / Key word(s): Statement





Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 MAR GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)





14-Feb-2017 / 02:36 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Grammer AG confirms recent market rumors that it is in advanced discussions

to form a strategic partnership with Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co. Ltd.

("Ningbo Jifeng"). Such a partnership could also ultimately entail a

shareholding of Ningbo Jifeng or an affiliate of Ningbo Jifeng in Grammer

AG.



Discussions between Grammer and Ningbo Jifeng are currently ongoing. No

decisions have been made to date. Grammer will inform the capital markets

as well as the broader public about the progress of these discussions in

line with its regulatory requirements.

