Grammer AG confirms recent market rumors that it is in advanced discussions
to form a strategic partnership with Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co. Ltd.
("Ningbo Jifeng"). Such a partnership could also ultimately entail a
shareholding of Ningbo Jifeng or an affiliate of Ningbo Jifeng in Grammer
AG.

Discussions between Grammer and Ningbo Jifeng are currently ongoing. No
decisions have been made to date. Grammer will inform the capital markets
as well as the broader public about the progress of these discussions in
line with its regulatory requirements.



Contact:

Ralf Hoppe

Phone: +49-9621/66-2200

Fax: +49-9621/66-32200

E-mail: ralf.hoppe@grammer.com






