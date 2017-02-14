DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





SFC Energy AG: SFC Energy: EFOY Pro fuel cell business of Canadian subsidiary Simark Controls continues with strong growth in 2016 over previous year





14.02.2017 / 07:30







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SFC Energy AG - Press Release

SFC Energy: EFOY Pro fuel cell business of Canadian subsidiary Simark Controls continues with strong growth in 2016 over previous year

- EFOY Pro sales grew by 40 % in 2016, due to their unique value as autonomous, reliable, flexible and easy to use power supply for off-grid applications.

- Increasing share of major orders from large Canadian Oil & Gas and Telecommunication customers for Simark"s fully integrated power solutions with EFOY Pro fuel cells.

- Simark expects continued growth in Canada and the U.S. in 2017 and beyond

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, February 14, 2017 - Simark Controls Ltd., a subsidiary of SFC Energy, leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, has achieved a major sales increase in 2016. 2016 sales of EFOY Pro fuel cells grew by 40 percent over 2015, to CAD 1.9 million.

"The growing demand for our high quality, integrated and manufactured EFOY Pro Hybrid off-grid power solutions over the past year is due to the significant value they bring to the operators of off-grid SCADA, measurement & instrumentation, RF communications, surveillance and other mission critical assets" explains Derek L"Hirondelle, Vice President of Instrumentation, Automation & Energy at Simark Controls. "We also benefit from the strong trend in many industries towards ecologically responsible solutions with a reduced carbon footprint. EFOY Pro fuel cells produce no harmful emissions, their fuel is a simple, environmentally friendly alcohol, they operate silently and fully automatically and can be remote monitored and controlled. All this combines to make them an ideal, clean and reliable remote off-grid power source."

In the past, equipment operated away from the grid had to be powered by standalone solar modules or by thermoelectric generators (TEGs). Both technologies have serious disadvantages in cold temperatures and harsh weather conditions which can result in power interruptions and system downtime. Hybridization of Solar with EFOY Pro fuel cells eliminates these reliability issues and provides a robust and streamlined solution, ensuring dependable 24/7 operation of assets through dark winter months regardless of weather conditions.

Simark delivers the EFOY Pro in a variety of fully integrated plug & play hybrid solutions engineered to customer specifications. Top sellers in the Simark portfolio are customized EFOY Pro Cabinets for stand-alone operation of remote SCADA, wellhead or telecommunication tower equipment, and mobile EFOY Pro Trailers for security, surveillance and public events applications.

"We have seen several major Oil & Gas and remote telecommunication companies place large EFOY Pro Hybrid solution orders with Simark over the past months and we expect this trend to continue", says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy. "This performance confirms, despite the challenging business environment, the demand for our core products in the oil and gas industry and thus our strategy to enter this market. The business is expanding both geographically and across different market segments. Orders from Simark"s U.S. distribution partners have picked up in addition to expanding into powering pipeline riser applications and other types of critical off-grid oil & oas and telecommunication equipment across North America."

Additional information on SFC Energy"s off grid power portfolio for security & safety, oil & gas, wind, traffic management, environmental and telecommunications applications at www.efoy-pro.com and at www.sfc.com. Additional information on the full oil & gas and industry product portfolio of Simark at www.simark.com.





About Simark Controls Ltd.

Simark Controls Ltd. (www.simark.com), a company of SFC Energy AG, is a service oriented, value added sales company specializing in custom integrated and manufactured solutions of high quality instrumentation, automation, energy and power products. Simark provides instrumentation & measurement systems, power components & drives, security & surveillance equipment for the oil & gas industry and mining, forestry & community supply markets. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with sales offices in Edmonton and Grand Prairie, Alberta, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Vancouver, British Columbia and Montreal, Quebec.





About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 35,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil & Gas, Security & Industry and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada, and sales offices in the U.S and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (WKN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Press Contact:

Ulrike Schramm



SFC Energy AG



Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7



D-85649 Brunnthal



Tel. +49 89 673 592-377



Fax. +49 89 673 592-169



Email: pr@sfc.com