DGAP-Adhoc: Grammer AG to issue a mandatory convertible bond in a nominal amount of EUR 60 million to strategic partner
2017. február 14., kedd, 07:57
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grammer AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 MAR
Grammer AG to issue a mandatory convertible bond in a nominal amount of EUR
Amberg, February 14, 2017 - Acting with the consent of the Supervisory
The mandatory convertible bond will be issued to a company affiliated with
The mandatory convertible bond will convert into approximately 1,062,447
Grammer AG will be using the proceeds from the issue to finance its
GRAMMER AG
Contact:
Language:
English
|Company:
|Grammer AG
|Georg-Grammer-Str. 2
|92224 Amberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9621 66-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9621 66-1000
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@grammer.com
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005895403, DE0005895403
|WKN:
|589540, 589540
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
544191 14-Feb-2017 CET/CEST
