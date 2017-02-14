DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grammer AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action





Grammer AG to issue a mandatory convertible bond in a nominal amount of EUR 60 million to strategic partner





14-Feb-2017





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 MAR

GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)



Grammer AG to issue a mandatory convertible bond in a nominal amount of EUR

60 million to strategic partner



Amberg, February 14, 2017 - Acting with the consent of the Supervisory

Board, the Executive Board of Grammer AG has today passed a resolution to

issue a mandatory convertible bond in a nominal amount of EUR 60 million

subject to the exclusion of the shareholders" preemptive subscription

rights. The mandatory convertible bond will be convertible into shares of

the company equivalent to approximately 9.2 percent of its share capital.



The mandatory convertible bond will be issued to a company affiliated with

the Chinese automotive component supplier Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co. Ltd

("Ningbo Jifeng"). The issue of the mandatory convertible bond forms a key

element underlying the future strategic partnership between the two

companies. This strategic alliance will improve the joint competitive

position of the two internationally active automotive interior specialists

- particularly in the Chinese market - thus securing both companies" future

growth and enhancing their enterprise value. As future strategic

shareholder, Ningbo Jifeng will enlarge Grammer AG"s shareholder base and

thus support the continuation of the company"s successful corporate

strategy.



The mandatory convertible bond will convert into approximately 1,062,447

shares from the company"s contingent capital. The conversion price amounts

to EUR 56.4734 while the bond has a coupon of 1.625 percent. The mandatory

convertible bond must be converted into shares of the company after the

expiry of a one-year period after issuance unless the bond creditor

exercises its conversion right at an earlier date.



Grammer AG will be using the proceeds from the issue to finance its

strategic growth in Germany as well as internationally and for general

company purposes.



GRAMMER AG



The Executive Board



