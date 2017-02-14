DGAP-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. február 14., kedd, 18:00
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Unterföhring
Medienallee 7, 85774 Unterföhring, Germany
ISIN: DE000PSM7770
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Publication pursuant to sections 26 para. 1 sentence 1, 27a para. 2 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
The Capital Group Companies, Inc., Los Angeles, California/USA, has notified ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, Medienallee 7, 85774 Unterföhring, Germany, on February 13, 2017 by notification pursuant to section 27a para. 1 WpHG as follows:
"1. The Capital Group Companies, Inc. is neither the direct nor indirect owner of the shares, the voting rights of which are attributed to it. Instead, the respective shares belong to one or more funds administrated by subsidiaries of The Capital Group Companies, Inc. The Capital Group Companies, Inc. does therefore not pursue strategic objectives with the investment.
2. The Capital Group Companies, Inc. does not intend to acquire or to obtain in any other way further voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE on its own account within the next twelve months. The Capital Group Companies, Inc. cannot assess whether the funds administrated by its subsidiaries will acquire or obtain in any other way further voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE within the next twelve months. Any acquisition depends on the respective market conditions and the investment objectives of the individual administered funds.
3. The Capital Group Companies, Inc. does not intend to exert influence on the appointment of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE"s administrative, executive and supervisory bodies.
4. The Capital Group Companies, Inc. does not intend to achieve a material change in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE"s capital structure, in particular with regard to the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.
5. With regard to the origin of the funds used for the acquisition of the voting rights, The Capital Group Companies, Inc. gives notice pursuant to section 27a para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG that the voting rights were attributed to The Capital Group Companies, Inc. pursuant to section 22 para. 1 sentence 1 no. 6 in connection with section 22 para. 1 sentence 2 and 3 WpHG. Therefore, The Capital Group Companies, Inc. has not used own funds or external funds to finance the acquisition."
Unterföhring, this February 14, 2017
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Medienallee 7
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.prosiebensat1.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
544515 14.02.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]