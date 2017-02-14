ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Unterföhring

Medienallee 7, 85774 Unterföhring, Germany



Local court of Munich, HRB 219439





ISIN: DE000PSM7770

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Publication pursuant to sections 26 para. 1 sentence 1, 27a para. 2 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The Capital Group Companies, Inc., Los Angeles, California/USA, has notified ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, Medienallee 7, 85774 Unterföhring, Germany, on February 13, 2017 by notification pursuant to section 27a para. 1 WpHG as follows:

"1. The Capital Group Companies, Inc. is neither the direct nor indirect owner of the shares, the voting rights of which are attributed to it. Instead, the respective shares belong to one or more funds administrated by subsidiaries of The Capital Group Companies, Inc. The Capital Group Companies, Inc. does therefore not pursue strategic objectives with the investment.

2. The Capital Group Companies, Inc. does not intend to acquire or to obtain in any other way further voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE on its own account within the next twelve months. The Capital Group Companies, Inc. cannot assess whether the funds administrated by its subsidiaries will acquire or obtain in any other way further voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE within the next twelve months. Any acquisition depends on the respective market conditions and the investment objectives of the individual administered funds.

3. The Capital Group Companies, Inc. does not intend to exert influence on the appointment of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE"s administrative, executive and supervisory bodies.

4. The Capital Group Companies, Inc. does not intend to achieve a material change in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE"s capital structure, in particular with regard to the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

5. With regard to the origin of the funds used for the acquisition of the voting rights, The Capital Group Companies, Inc. gives notice pursuant to section 27a para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG that the voting rights were attributed to The Capital Group Companies, Inc. pursuant to section 22 para. 1 sentence 1 no. 6 in connection with section 22 para. 1 sentence 2 and 3 WpHG. Therefore, The Capital Group Companies, Inc. has not used own funds or external funds to finance the acquisition."

Unterföhring, this February 14, 2017

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE



The Executive Board