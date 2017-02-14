DGAP-AFR: DIC Asset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.02.2017 / 18:34


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


DIC Asset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: February 23, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: February 23, 2017
German: http://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_GB2016_D.pdf
English: http://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_GB2016_E.pdf













Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20 * MainTor

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
