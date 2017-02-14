DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate





DEUTZ AG: Sale of the Cologne-Deutz site being examined





14-Feb-2017 / 18:42 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





As part of the optimisation of DEUTZ"s network of sites, the relocation of

the Cologne-Deutz facility - most recently used for the production of

engine components - to the Cologne-Porz site was recently completed. The

Cologne-Deutz site, which covers around 160,000 square metres, is owned by

the DEUTZ GROUP. A development proposal for the vacated site is currently

going through the planning process. The aim is to redevelop the site, which

is close to the Rhine, in order to create a new city district with a high

proportion of housing.



DEUTZ AG"s Board of Management has now decided to examine whether the site

can be sold quickly - before the development planning process has been

completed - on attractive terms. The Board of Management has also

authorised the initiation of negotiations on selling the site.



If the outcome of these negotiations is positive, DEUTZ may be able to

generate a one-off gain in the mid to high double-digit million euros

within a short period of time, depending on the specific contractual

arrangements.

