DGAP-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG: Sale of the Cologne-Deutz site being examined

DEUTZ AG: Sale of the Cologne-Deutz site being examined


14-Feb-2017 / 18:42 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


As part of the optimisation of DEUTZ"s network of sites, the relocation of
the Cologne-Deutz facility - most recently used for the production of
engine components - to the Cologne-Porz site was recently completed. The
Cologne-Deutz site, which covers around 160,000 square metres, is owned by
the DEUTZ GROUP. A development proposal for the vacated site is currently
going through the planning process. The aim is to redevelop the site, which
is close to the Rhine, in order to create a new city district with a high
proportion of housing.

DEUTZ AG"s Board of Management has now decided to examine whether the site
can be sold quickly - before the development planning process has been
completed - on attractive terms. The Board of Management has also
authorised the initiation of negotiations on selling the site.

If the outcome of these negotiations is positive, DEUTZ may be able to
generate a one-off gain in the mid to high double-digit million euros
within a short period of time, depending on the specific contractual
arrangements.








