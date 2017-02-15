DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





14.02.2017 / 22:23





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









U.S. Media Relations

Investor Relations

Mike Jacobsen, APR

Steve Virostek

+1 330 490 3796 +1

330-490-6319



michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com



Germany Media Relations



Andreas Bruck



+49 151 1512 3018



andreas.bruck@dieboldnixdorf.com



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



Feb. 14, 2017



DOMINATION AND PROFIT AND LOSS TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH DIEBOLD NIXDORF AG

IS NOW EFFECTIVE



NORTH CANTON, Ohio and PADERBORN, Germany - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

(NYSE and FSE: DBD), today announced that the Domination and Profit and

Loss Transfer Agreement (DPLTA) between its wholly-owned subsidiary,

Diebold Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA (Diebold KGaA), and Diebold Nixdorf

AG, became effective by entry in the commercial register at the local court

of Paderborn (Germany) on Feb. 14, 2017. The shareholders of Diebold

Nixdorf AG approved the conclusion of the DPLTA during an extraordinary

general meeting on Sept. 26, 2016.



The effectiveness of the DPLTA enables Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated to

further integrate Diebold Nixdorf AG under German law, including the

ability to issue binding operational instructions to the management board

of Diebold Nixdorf AG. In the United Kingdom, the Diebold and Wincor

Nixdorf brands and operations will remain distinct pending completion of

the Competition and Markets Authority"s review of the transaction. Diebold

Nixdorf AG has been consolidated from a financial reporting standpoint

since closing of the public tender offer on Aug. 15, 2016.



On basis of the DPLTA, Diebold KGaA offers to minority shareholders of

Diebold Nixdorf AG to acquire their shares for EUR55.02 ("Exit

Compensation") per share ("Settlement Offer") or to receive an annual

recurring compensation in an amount of EUR3.13 (EUR2.82 net under the

current taxation regime). Diebold KGaA appointed Deutsche Bank AG,

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, as the settlement agent for the technical

processing of the payment of the Exit Compensation. Detailed instructions

on the tender and settlement process will be published as part of the

Settlement Offer notification in the coming days in the German Federal

Gazette (www.Bundesanzeiger.de), on Diebold Nixdorf"s website at

www.DieboldNixdorf.com and as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K of

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated to be filed with the U.S. Securities and

Exchange Commission following publication in the German Federal Gazette. In

addition, minority shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf AG can obtain more

information about technical processing of the Settlement Offer by

contacting their custodian bank.



About Diebold Nixdorf



Diebold Nixdorf is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for

millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries.

Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of

cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As

an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top 100 financial

institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf

delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve

in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.



Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with

approximately 25,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains

corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares

are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol

"DBD". Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS



The description of the DPLTA and the Settlement Offer in this press release

is qualified in its entirety by the DPLTA, an English translation of which

has been filed by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated with the U.S. Securities

and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer or

an invitation by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated or any of its subsidiaries

to participate in the Settlement Offer in any jurisdiction where it is

unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.



CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Certain statements, including those regarding the integration of Diebold

Nixdorf AG and the Settlement Offer, contained in this communication

regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking

statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995). These include statements regarding management"s intentions, plans,

beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future. Such forward-looking

statements are based on the current expectations of Diebold Nixdorf,

Incorporated and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual

results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the

statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly

materially, from those in the forward-looking statements are discussed

throughout Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated"s periodic filings with the U.S.

Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov. Any forward

looking statements speak only as at the date of this document. Except as

required by applicable law, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated undertakes no

obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statement,

whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



###



PR/17-xxxx

