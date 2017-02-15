DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Feb. 14, 2017
DOMINATION AND PROFIT AND LOSS TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH DIEBOLD NIXDORF AG
IS NOW EFFECTIVE
NORTH CANTON, Ohio and PADERBORN, Germany - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
(NYSE and FSE: DBD), today announced that the Domination and Profit and
Loss Transfer Agreement (DPLTA) between its wholly-owned subsidiary,
Diebold Holding Germany Inc. & Co. KGaA (Diebold KGaA), and Diebold Nixdorf
AG, became effective by entry in the commercial register at the local court
of Paderborn (Germany) on Feb. 14, 2017. The shareholders of Diebold
Nixdorf AG approved the conclusion of the DPLTA during an extraordinary
general meeting on Sept. 26, 2016.
The effectiveness of the DPLTA enables Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated to
further integrate Diebold Nixdorf AG under German law, including the
ability to issue binding operational instructions to the management board
of Diebold Nixdorf AG. In the United Kingdom, the Diebold and Wincor
Nixdorf brands and operations will remain distinct pending completion of
the Competition and Markets Authority"s review of the transaction. Diebold
Nixdorf AG has been consolidated from a financial reporting standpoint
since closing of the public tender offer on Aug. 15, 2016.
On basis of the DPLTA, Diebold KGaA offers to minority shareholders of
Diebold Nixdorf AG to acquire their shares for EUR55.02 ("Exit
Compensation") per share ("Settlement Offer") or to receive an annual
recurring compensation in an amount of EUR3.13 (EUR2.82 net under the
current taxation regime). Diebold KGaA appointed Deutsche Bank AG,
Frankfurt am Main, Germany, as the settlement agent for the technical
processing of the payment of the Exit Compensation. Detailed instructions
on the tender and settlement process will be published as part of the
Settlement Offer notification in the coming days in the German Federal
Gazette (www.Bundesanzeiger.de), on Diebold Nixdorf"s website at
www.DieboldNixdorf.com and as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K of
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated to be filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission following publication in the German Federal Gazette. In
addition, minority shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf AG can obtain more
information about technical processing of the Settlement Offer by
contacting their custodian bank.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for
millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries.
Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of
cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As
an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top 100 financial
institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf
delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve
in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.
Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with
approximately 25,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains
corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares
are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol
"DBD". Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
The description of the DPLTA and the Settlement Offer in this press release
is qualified in its entirety by the DPLTA, an English translation of which
has been filed by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer or
an invitation by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated or any of its subsidiaries
to participate in the Settlement Offer in any jurisdiction where it is
unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements, including those regarding the integration of Diebold
Nixdorf AG and the Settlement Offer, contained in this communication
regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking
statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995). These include statements regarding management"s intentions, plans,
beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future. Such forward-looking
statements are based on the current expectations of Diebold Nixdorf,
Incorporated and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual
results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the
statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly
materially, from those in the forward-looking statements are discussed
throughout Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated"s periodic filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov. Any forward
looking statements speak only as at the date of this document. Except as
required by applicable law, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated undertakes no
obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statement,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
