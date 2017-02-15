DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





15.02.2017 / 08:00





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bayer Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: February 22, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: February 22, 2017

German: http://www.geschaeftsbericht2016.bayer.de

English: http://www.annualreport2016.bayer.com

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: February 22, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: February 22, 2017

German: http://www.geschaeftsbericht2016.bayer.de/konzernabschluss/gewinn-und-verlustrechnung-bayer-konzern.html

English: http://www.annualreport2016.bayer.com/financial-statements/bayer-group-consolidated-income-statements.html





15.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

