DGAP-AFR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2017. február 15., szerda, 08:00
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
Report: Annual financial report
Report: Annual financial report of the group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.bayer.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
536557 15.02.2017
