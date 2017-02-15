DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





VOLKSWAGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be



disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2017

German: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2016_d.pdf

English: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2016_e.pdf



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2017

German: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2016_d.pdf

English: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2016_e.pdf



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 27, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: July 27, 2017

German: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/HY_2017_d.pdf

English: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/HY_2017_e.pdf

