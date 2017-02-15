

DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Forecast





OHB SE: OHB SE offers an outlook on the business development in 2017: Increase in total revenues 2017 to EUR 800 million, EBITDA expected to reach EUR 60 million, EBIT will enhance to EUR 44 million





15.02.2017 / 10:45







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bremen, February 15, 2017. On the occasion of today"s annual Capital Market

Day of the OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005936124) at the headquarters

of the Company in Bremen, the Management Board of the Group offers an

outlook on the expected business development in the fiscal year 2017 on the

basis of the three relevant key ratios: Total revenues will increase to EUR

800 million. The performance figure EBITDA is to result to an amount of EUR

60 million. The EBIT forecast will probably turn out to be EUR 44 million.

OHB SE"s audited consolidated financial statements for 2016 will be

presented in detail at the upcoming annual press conference in Bremen, on

March 21, 2017 and at the analyst conference held afterwards on the same

day in Frankfurt / Main.



Contact:

Martina Lilienthal



Investor Relations



Tel.: +49 (0)421 - 2020-720



Fax: +49 (0)421 - 2020-613



E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de



www.ohb.de

























15.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



