DGAP-News: OHB SE: OHB SE offers an outlook on the business development in 2017: Increase in total revenues 2017 to EUR 800 million, EBITDA expected to reach EUR 60 million, EBIT will enhance to EUR 44 million

Bremen, February 15, 2017. On the occasion of today"s annual Capital Market
Day of the OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005936124) at the headquarters
of the Company in Bremen, the Management Board of the Group offers an
outlook on the expected business development in the fiscal year 2017 on the
basis of the three relevant key ratios: Total revenues will increase to EUR
800 million. The performance figure EBITDA is to result to an amount of EUR
60 million. The EBIT forecast will probably turn out to be EUR 44 million.

OHB SE"s audited consolidated financial statements for 2016 will be
presented in detail at the upcoming annual press conference in Bremen, on
March 21, 2017 and at the analyst conference held afterwards on the same
day in Frankfurt / Main.


Contact:

Martina Lilienthal

Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0)421 - 2020-720

Fax: +49 (0)421 - 2020-613

E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de

www.ohb.de













Language: English
Company: OHB SE

Karl-Ferdinand-Braun-Str. 8

28359 Bremen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)421 2020 8
Fax: +49 (0)421 2020 613
E-mail: ir@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

