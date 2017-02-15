DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Volkswagen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





15.02.2017 / 10:55





VOLKSWAGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be



disclosed :



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: May 03, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: May 03, 2017

German: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q1_2017_d.pdf

English: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q1_2017_e.pdf



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: October 27, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: October 27, 2017

German: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q3_2017_d.pdf

English: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q3_2017_e.pdf

