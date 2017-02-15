DGAP-AFR: Volkswagen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

VOLKSWAGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be

disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: May 03, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: May 03, 2017
German: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q1_2017_d.pdf
English: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q1_2017_e.pdf

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: October 27, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: October 27, 2017
German: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q3_2017_d.pdf
English: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q3_2017_e.pdf













Language: English
Company: VOLKSWAGEN AG

Berliner Ring 2

38440 Wolfsburg

Germany
Internet: www.volkswagenag.com/ir





 
