DGAP-AFR: Volkswagen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017. február 15., szerda, 10:55
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VOLKSWAGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VOLKSWAGEN AG
|Berliner Ring 2
|38440 Wolfsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.volkswagenag.com/ir
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
544693 15.02.2017
