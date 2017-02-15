DGAP-Ad-hoc: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent





Augsburg, February 15, 2017 - Kontron, a leading global provider of

Embedded Computing Technology (ECT), announces that today the Management

Board of Kontron AG signed a letter of intent with the Management Board of

S&T Deutschland Holding AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the listed S&T AG,

on the planned merger between Kontron AG and the non-listed S&T Deutschland

Holding AG. The merger shall be evaluated and prepared in the coming two

months and then be submitted for decision to the Annual General Shareholder

Meetings of Kontron AG and S&T Deutschland Holding AG, which are both

planned to take place no later than June 2017.



To the knowledge of the Management Board of Kontron AG, the Management

Board of S&T AG, headquartered in Linz, intends to offer all Kontron

shareholders, who exchange their shares against shares of the S&T

Deutschland Holding AG in the course of the merger the following option:

Shareholders, who received shares of the S&T Deutschland Holding AG in the

course of the merger, can contribute these shares within the scope of a

non-cash capital increase into the S&T AG and thus become a shareholder of

the TecDax-listed S&T AG. Kontron shareholder thus have the option to take

the cash compensation offer or to accept the offer of the S&T AG based on a

capital increase by way of contribution in kind with compensation of 90% of

the value in new S&T AG shares and 10% of the value as a cash component.



All Kontron shareholders, who in the course of the merger do not accept the

legal compulsory cash compensation offer of the S&T Deutschland Holding AG,

are given the opportunity to finally exchange their Kontron shares for

shares of the S&T AG and a cash component. The non-cash capital increase

shall be performed subsequent to the merger and is expected to be completed

by autumn 2017.



About Kontron



Kontron, a global leader in embedded computing technology and a pioneer in

secure IoT platform solutions, provides a combined portfolio of hardware,

middleware and services. With its leading-edge standard products and

solution ready platforms, Kontron enables new technologies and applications

across multiple industries. As a result, customers benefit from accelerated

time-to-market, reduced total cost of ownership, product longevity and the

best overall application with the highest reliability in embedded

technology. Kontron is a listed company. Its shares are traded in the Prime

Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on other exchanges

under the symbol "KBC". For more information, please visit: www.kontron.com



For additional information:



Alexandra Habekost



Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Kontron



Tel: +49 (0) 821 4086-114



alexandra.habekost@kontron.com

