DGAP-Adhoc: Kontron AG is planning to merge with S&T Deutschland Holding AG
2017. február 15., szerda, 15:40
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
Augsburg, February 15, 2017 - Kontron, a leading global provider of
To the knowledge of the Management Board of Kontron AG, the Management
All Kontron shareholders, who in the course of the merger do not accept the
###
About Kontron
For additional information:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Lise-Meitner-Straße 3-5
|86156 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|00498214086114
|Fax:
|00498214086122
|E-mail:
|Alexandra.Habekost@kontron.com
|Internet:
|www.kontron.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006053952
|WKN:
|605395
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
544819 15-Feb-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]