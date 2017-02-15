DGAP-Adhoc: Kontron AG is planning to merge with S&T Deutschland Holding AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent


Kontron AG is planning to merge with S&T Deutschland Holding AG


15-Feb-2017 / 15:40 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Augsburg, February 15, 2017 - Kontron, a leading global provider of
Embedded Computing Technology (ECT), announces that today the Management
Board of Kontron AG signed a letter of intent with the Management Board of
S&T Deutschland Holding AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the listed S&T AG,
on the planned merger between Kontron AG and the non-listed S&T Deutschland
Holding AG. The merger shall be evaluated and prepared in the coming two
months and then be submitted for decision to the Annual General Shareholder
Meetings of Kontron AG and S&T Deutschland Holding AG, which are both
planned to take place no later than June 2017.

To the knowledge of the Management Board of Kontron AG, the Management
Board of S&T AG, headquartered in Linz, intends to offer all Kontron
shareholders, who exchange their shares against shares of the S&T
Deutschland Holding AG in the course of the merger the following option:
Shareholders, who received shares of the S&T Deutschland Holding AG in the
course of the merger, can contribute these shares within the scope of a
non-cash capital increase into the S&T AG and thus become a shareholder of
the TecDax-listed S&T AG. Kontron shareholder thus have the option to take
the cash compensation offer or to accept the offer of the S&T AG based on a
capital increase by way of contribution in kind with compensation of 90% of
the value in new S&T AG shares and 10% of the value as a cash component.

All Kontron shareholders, who in the course of the merger do not accept the
legal compulsory cash compensation offer of the S&T Deutschland Holding AG,
are given the opportunity to finally exchange their Kontron shares for
shares of the S&T AG and a cash component. The non-cash capital increase
shall be performed subsequent to the merger and is expected to be completed
by autumn 2017.


About Kontron

Kontron, a global leader in embedded computing technology and a pioneer in
secure IoT platform solutions, provides a combined portfolio of hardware,
middleware and services. With its leading-edge standard products and
solution ready platforms, Kontron enables new technologies and applications
across multiple industries. As a result, customers benefit from accelerated
time-to-market, reduced total cost of ownership, product longevity and the
best overall application with the highest reliability in embedded
technology. Kontron is a listed company. Its shares are traded in the Prime
Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on other exchanges
under the symbol "KBC". For more information, please visit: www.kontron.com

For additional information:

Alexandra Habekost

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Kontron

Tel: +49 (0) 821 4086-114

15-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: Kontron AG

Lise-Meitner-Straße 3-5

86156 Augsburg

Germany
Phone: 00498214086114
Fax: 00498214086122
E-mail: Alexandra.Habekost@kontron.com
Internet: www.kontron.com
ISIN: DE0006053952
WKN: 605395
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
