HUGO BOSS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 09, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 09, 2017

German: http://group.hugoboss.com/files/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2017/Jahresabschluss_AG_2016.pdf

English: http://group.hugoboss.com/files/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2017/Financial_Statements_AG_2016.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 09, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 09, 2017

German: http://group.hugoboss.com/files/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2017/Geschaeftsbericht_2016.pdf

English: http://group.hugoboss.com/files/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2017/Annual_Report_2016.pdf





