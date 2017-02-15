DGAP-AFR: HUGO BOSS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.02.2017 / 16:20


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


HUGO BOSS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 09, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 09, 2017
German: http://group.hugoboss.com/files/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2017/Jahresabschluss_AG_2016.pdf
English: http://group.hugoboss.com/files/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2017/Financial_Statements_AG_2016.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 09, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 09, 2017
German: http://group.hugoboss.com/files/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2017/Geschaeftsbericht_2016.pdf
English: http://group.hugoboss.com/files/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2017/Annual_Report_2016.pdf













Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG

Dieselstraße 12

72555 Metzingen

Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com





 
