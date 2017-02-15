DGAP-Adhoc: mutares sells EUPEC Germany

2017. február 15., szerda, 16:35





DGAP-Ad-hoc: mutares AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/Disposal


mutares sells EUPEC Germany


15-Feb-2017 / 16:35 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


mutares has sold EUPEC Germany, a non-operating company that owns a
concrete weight coating plant for gas pipelines in Mukran, Germany, for EUR
19.5m to the Malaysian Wasco Group which will utilize the plant for the
"Nord Stream 2" project. Through earn-out payments until 2019, the purchase
price can rise up to EUR 32m in total.

The operating business of EUPEC France, which generated revenues of EUR 72m
and operating earnings of EUR 13m in 2015 by coating oil and gas pipelines,
remains a part of the mutares Group. EUPEC France was hit by the downturn
of the oil and gas market in 2016, but expects for 2017 a stabilization in
a slightly growing market.

For further information, please contact:

mutares AG

Soh-Pih Mariette Nikolai

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel. +49 89 9292776-0

Fax +49 89 9292776-22

ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.de








15-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: mutares AG

Arnulfstr.19

80335 Munich

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2
WKN: A0SMSH
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service


544379  15-Feb-2017 CET/CEST






fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=544379&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum