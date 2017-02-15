DGAP-Ad-hoc: mutares AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/Disposal





mutares sells EUPEC Germany





15-Feb-2017 / 16:35 CET/CEST





mutares has sold EUPEC Germany, a non-operating company that owns a

concrete weight coating plant for gas pipelines in Mukran, Germany, for EUR

19.5m to the Malaysian Wasco Group which will utilize the plant for the

"Nord Stream 2" project. Through earn-out payments until 2019, the purchase

price can rise up to EUR 32m in total.



The operating business of EUPEC France, which generated revenues of EUR 72m

and operating earnings of EUR 13m in 2015 by coating oil and gas pipelines,

remains a part of the mutares Group. EUPEC France was hit by the downturn

of the oil and gas market in 2016, but expects for 2017 a stabilization in

a slightly growing market.



