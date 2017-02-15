DGAP-News: mutares sells EUPEC Germany
2017. február 15., szerda, 16:43
DGAP-News: mutares AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/Disposal
mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2) has sold EUPEC Germany to the Wasco Group for EUR 19.5m. The operating business of EUPEC France remains within the mutares Group.
Robin Laik, CEO of mutares, comments: "After long negotiations we are glad to have reached a satisfying solution for both sides. We want to make use of our current tailwind to further develop and grow our business to reach our very ambitious targets."
The operating business of EUPEC France, which generated revenues of EUR 72m and operating earnings of EUR 13m in 2015 by coating oil and gas pipelines, remains a part of the mutares Group. EUPEC France was hit by the downturn of the oil and gas market in 2016, but expects for 2017 a stabilization in a slightly growing market.
Company profile of mutares AG
mutares AG, Munich (www.mutares.de), acquires companies, that are being sold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and that show a clear operational improvement potential. Getting engaged with its own teams, mutares actively supports its portfolio companies to achieve a clear value increase. The focus of the operational work is to ensure sustainable, long-term growth. The shares of mutares AG are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2).
For further information, please contact:
mutares AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mutares AG
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMSH2
|WKN:
|A0SMSH
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt
544877 15.02.2017
