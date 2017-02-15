DGAP-AFR: MediClin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


MediClin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed for the business year 2017:

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 04, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 04, 2017
German: http://www.mediclin.de/Themen/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen-2016.aspx
English: http://www.mediclin.de/en/Themen/Investor-Relations/Financial-Publications-2016.aspx













Language: English
Company: MediClin AG

Okenstraße 27

77652 Offenburg

Germany
Internet: www.mediclin.de





 
