DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MediClin AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





MediClin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





15.02.2017 / 17:10





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MediClin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed for the business year 2017:

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 04, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 04, 2017

German: http://www.mediclin.de/Themen/Investor-Relations/Finanzpublikationen-2016.aspx

English: http://www.mediclin.de/en/Themen/Investor-Relations/Financial-Publications-2016.aspx





